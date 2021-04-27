Worth resigns from EDA to focus on Safe Surfin’

FLOYD — At the beginning of the April 26 Floyd County Economic Development Authority meeting, Chairman Jon Beegle announced that former Vice-Chair Eddie Worth has resigned from his position in the EDA, effective immediately. Worth has been involved with the EDA since 2016 and served as vice-chair from 2019-2020.

“His Safe Surfin’ project is taking a tremendous amount of his time,” Beegle told the other members of the Authority board Monday evening.

Safe Surfin’, based in Floyd, was founded in 1998 by Ret. Sheriff Mike Brown of Tennessee to educate students and families on the dangers of technology and child trafficking. Worth is the company’s president/executive director for the Safe Surfin’ Foundation and started working at the nonprofit as a volunteer in 2012, according to the Safe Surfin’ website.

Serving his second appointed term when he resigned, Worth is also a founding member of the Floyd County Drug County in 2018 and a past president of The Virginia Moose Association, past reports state. He stepped down as vice-chair in 2021 and nominated current Vice-Chair Andy Finn to take his place, according to meeting records and Operations Manager Tabitha Hodge. The county Board of Supervisors will appoint an individual to fill Worth’s place in the Authority.