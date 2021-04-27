Worth resigns from EDA to focus on Safe Surfin’

FLOYD — At the beginning of the April 26 Floyd County Economic Development Authority meeting, Chairman Jon Beegle announced that former Vice-Chair Eddie Worth has resigned from his position in the EDA, effective immediately. Worth has been involved with the EDA since 2016 and served as vice-chair from 2019-2020.
“His Safe Surfin’ project is taking a tremendous amount of his time,” Beegle told the other members of the Authority board Monday evening.
Safe Surfin’, based in Floyd, was founded in 1998 by Ret. Sheriff Mike Brown of Tennessee to educate students and families on the dangers of technology and child trafficking. Worth is the company’s president/executive director for the Safe Surfin’ Foundation and started working at the nonprofit as a volunteer in 2012, according to the Safe Surfin’ website.
Serving his second appointed term when he resigned, Worth is also a founding member of the Floyd County Drug County in 2018 and a past president of The Virginia Moose Association, past reports state. He stepped down as vice-chair in 2021 and nominated current Vice-Chair Andy Finn to take his place, according to meeting records and Operations Manager Tabitha Hodge. The county Board of Supervisors will appoint an individual to fill Worth’s place in the Authority.
The Authority unanimously agreed to keep Aaron Vaughn as the Floyd business representative on the Workforce Development Board during its first agenda business matter Monday. The Workforce Board is composed of representatives from a number of industries, including labor, business, community organizations and official localities, within the 13 New River Valley and Mount Rogers planning districts.
The board’s Executive Director Marty Holliday brought the matter before the Authority on Monday because of state requirements that changed in March regarding how board members are nominated.
“All business representatives must be nominated by one of three things: They can nominate themselves or be nominated by a business or industry organization, or an economic development organization,” Holliday said. Most representatives currently on the board were nominated by their localities, which is why Holliday needed the EDA to approve the nomination.
Chairman Beegle will fill out the necessary paperwork to move forward with Vaughn’s nomination to the Workforce Development Board.
Following a closed session and certification that only official business was discussed, the EDA voted to amend a grant application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration to increase by $1,787,293 and commit the Authority to matching 20 percent of that amount, which is $172,800. Authority member Jim Newlin made the motion, and it was seconded by George Nester. A roll-call vote was unanimously in favor of the amendment.
Originally, the grant amount was $2.305 million, Hodge said.
In another vote Monday night, the EDA voted to request to nominate Holliday to a position formerly occupied by Beegle on the Onward New River Valley Board. The nomination will go to the Board of Supervisors for approval.
Beegle said he couldn’t attend the group’s quarterly Wednesday meeting due to scheduling conflicts, but explained that the board is “a really interesting group of people. It’s community leaders throughout Montgomery County (and the surrounding areas). They do a lot of interesting work.”
Holliday volunteered, saying she could do it if no one else was interested, and Nester made the motion to request her nomination to the board, with Newlin seconding.
The next regular meeting of the Floyd County EDA will be at 6 p.m. on May 10. Meetings are live streamed at www.facebook.com/yesfloydva.
Eddie Worth was unable to comment as of print-time April 28. The online version of this article at www.swvatoday.com/floyd will be updated to include his statement when it is available.