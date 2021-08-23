10th Yoga Jam will bloom in Willis

Set along Greasy Creek on Burnette Farm in Willis, Floyd Yoga Jam is amping up for its tenth year Sept. 2-5, with a “Bloom” theme accompanying the festival’s full schedule of yoga, wellness workshops, music, dance, art and children’s activities.

“The idea is for people to share how they have gotten deeper, how they are blooming in their lives and how the Yoga Jam can help facilitate that growth,” said festival Co-Founder/Director Shirleyann Burgess about the return of the festival following last year’s cancellation.

The 2021 festival will also feature an art village, performance arts, a people’s playground, a giant sandbox, meditation practices, wild edible plant walks, artisan and food vending, and family camping.

“We’re very thankful for all the ticket buyers that rolled their tickets over last year. It helped us survive through 2020,” continued Burgess, who is the owner of Living Light River Studio Yoga & Wellness Center in Floyd.

She described precautions that the festival is taking to keep the 2021 scene safe, including the availability of 2,500 free face masks and extra hand sanitizer provided by the county, more hand-washing stations, keeping tent walls open for better ventilation, holding kid’s activities outside of tents and providing individual art stations for them.