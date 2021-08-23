10th Yoga Jam will bloom in Willis

Set along Greasy Creek on Burnette Farm in Willis, Floyd Yoga Jam is amping up for its tenth year Sept. 2-5, with a “Bloom” theme accompanying the festival’s full schedule of yoga, wellness workshops, music, dance, art and children’s activities.
“The idea is for people to share how they have gotten deeper, how they are blooming in their lives and how the Yoga Jam can help facilitate that growth,” said festival Co-Founder/Director Shirleyann Burgess about the return of the festival following last year’s cancellation.
The 2021 festival will also feature an art village, performance arts, a people’s playground, a giant sandbox, meditation practices, wild edible plant walks, artisan and food vending, and family camping.
“We’re very thankful for all the ticket buyers that rolled their tickets over last year. It helped us survive through 2020,” continued Burgess, who is the owner of Living Light River Studio Yoga & Wellness Center in Floyd.
She described precautions that the festival is taking to keep the 2021 scene safe, including the availability of 2,500 free face masks and extra hand sanitizer provided by the county, more hand-washing stations, keeping tent walls open for better ventilation, holding kid’s activities outside of tents and providing individual art stations for them.
“We’re thinking about the children because they’re not vaccinated,” she said. “Our hopes are that people will be accountable for themselves, keep others in mind, and respect people boundaries for safety and distancing. We’re following CDC recommendations and everything is outdoors.”
Burgess noted the VDH is supplying free COVID-19 test kits for festival-goers to take home.
Floyd ceremonialist Katherine Chantal will be leading the festival’s opening ceremony with a focus on helping people connect to nature and to create an intention for their own growth and the growth of the community. The ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, at 5 p.m. by the Jam Land main stage, will include the passing out flower bulbs for planting.
“Nature loves us unconditionally. We can learn a lot through listening and watching and being still in nature,” said Burgess, who also mentioned that Mara Robbins will be leading a workshop in the Art Village and a water ceremony by the creek on Sunday.
Prayer flag decorating, community painting, vision boarding, fairy house building and dying with plants are some of the workshops that will be held at the Art Village.
New this year is Chill Land with a Chill Stage, a place for reflection, ceremonies, songs and storytelling, panel discussions, a shamanic fire ceremony, meditation and more. Located near the Tea and Jam Café at the site entrance, Chill Land is outfitted with swings.
“It’s all about getting your feet off the ground and flying high,” Burgess said.
With 75 yoga teacher/presenters and 40 bands, there is something for every taste. Yoga class titles include Family Yoga, Yoga for Trauma Release, Rock and Roll Yoga, Partner Yoga, Laughter Yoga, Jivamukti Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga, Water Yoga, Acro Yoga and more. Local teachers and performers include Mary Brown, Jeff Tiebout, Alana Leia Jones, Katie Wells, Jagasisha, Sarah McCarthy, and more.
Friday night Music headliner is D.C.-based Justin Trawick and the Common Good, a returning favorite that got the Dance Hall crowd rocking in 2019. The roots, rock, gospel and global grooves of Sean Johnson and the Wild Lotus Band will headline on Saturday. Joe Troop, founder of the Grammy nominated Che Apalache, and Asheville psychedelic indie rockers from The Get Right Band are also on the performance roster for Saturday.
Sunday features the reggae of The Mighty Joshua and the Zion 5, another returning fan favorite, for a closing headliner. Devotional Sound Healing and Kirtan are also on the music schedule. Local musicians featured throughout the festival include Music Road Co, CC Coates, Richie Ursomarso and The Wildlife, Dylan Underwood, Dead Reckoning playing Grateful Dead covers and more.
Yoga Jam tickets can be purchased online or at the gate (5430 Indian Valley Rd.). General admission day passes start at $65 online and $75 at the gate. Two, three and four day passes, start at $140 online and slightly more at the gate.
Visit floydyogajam.net for a complete festival schedule and more information.