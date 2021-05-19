Plenty! advances sustainability through solar power

FLOYD — Plenty! Farm & Food Pantry is moving a step closer to its vision of environmental sustainability with the installation of a new rooftop solar array, the nonprofit announced last week. Grant funding from the Solar Moonshot Program, with an additional financial boost from a local donor, makes it possible for Plenty! to reduce its carbon footprint and save money.

"We're excited to assist Plenty! in making the switch to solar with a $25,000 grant from the Solar Moonshot Program, helping stop the climate crisis and moving us toward a zero carbon future," said Tara Hammond, founder and CEO of Hammond Climate Solutions, which manages the program on behalf of Left Coast Fund. "The Solar Moonshot Program has proudly helped over 60 nonprofits declare energy independence, saving money on electricity that is reinvested into communities across the country.”

Plenty!’s new 12.96-kilowatt system being installed by SolShine Energy Alternatives LLC out of Roanoke will produce 16,991 kilowatt-hours of electricity for an annual carbon-dioxide reduction equivalent of 15 acres of forest, the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced by annually by 2.6 passenger cars. Under a net-metering arrangement, Plenty! will sell excess energy back to Appalachian Power.