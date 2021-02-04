Hard work pays off: Three seniors commit to colleges

Three senior Buffaloes signed their letters of intent to higher education on Jan. 27 in the gym of Floyd High School. Olivia Yates and Isaac Keith signed to attend Emory and Henry College to play softball and baseball, respectively, and Avery Chaffin signed his letter to play baseball at Southwest Virginia Community College, located in Tazewell County.

The seniors were joined for their signings by their families, which had room to social distance in the gym, and coaches.

Boys Baseball Coach Matthew Tompkins said that it was nice to see his players have “fruit to their labors.”

“Both of those boys worked their tails off,” he said. “It’s really nice to see them have a passion for the game to want to continue their academic career while continuing baseball.”

Softball Coach Meaghan Funk said, “Emory and Henry is going to be a perfect fit” for Yates.

“I’m very excited for her,” she added. “She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had the privilege of coaching, and her hard work is really paying off.”

The students were excited, and so were their families, for this milestone in their athletic and academic careers. Chaffin’s mother, Heather, remarked that “this is something that only happens once.”