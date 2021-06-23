Baseball Buffs end season with semi-finals loss

FLOYD — A textbook bunt at the bottom of the seventh inning of the Virginia High School League quarterfinal baseball match on Tuesday of last week brought home the winning run by the Floyd County High School Buffaloes against the Radford Bobcats.

On their home turf in Floyd on June 15, Mitchell Thompson dropped the bunt where it could not be fielded successfully as Wyatt Chaffin began his sprint to the plate just as the pitch was thrown. Chaffin crossed the plate long before the ball reached the catcher at home.

Two runs had already been scored at the wild bottom of the inning, and the Buffaloes had runners on second and third with just one out. Radford brought in a third relief pitcher to try and stop any more scoring, but Thompson later said that bunt was something the team practiced every day and when the coach called, he knew it was his job to do it right.

Radford had taken the lead in the first inning with a home run, but Floyd scored three runs in the sixth and led 3-1 until the Bobcats’ Nate Wesley hit a second home run to bring in another runner and tied things up.

The Bobcats then added two more runs, taking a 5-3 lead over the Buffaloes going into the bottom of the seventh.