 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Floyd music teacher signs two-record deal
0 comments

Floyd music teacher signs two-record deal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Mitchell

Long-time Floyd music teacher and bluegrass star in his artistic career, Mike Mitchell signs with Turnberry Records in October 2021.

 Photo Courtesy of Mike Mitchell Music

Local musician and Floyd Music School co-founder Mike Mitchell, whose past releases have been clear favorites of bluegrass lovers, signed to produce two albums with California-based Turnberry Records.

First announced at the beginning of October, Mitchell explained his wife, Jen, who also founded and teaches at FMS, grew up in Hemet, Calif.

“It’s cool to be on a label that’s right over the mountain,” he said in Turnberry’s release.

Mitchell’s album “Small Town”(2018) debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard bluegrass chart.

The record label said listeners can look forward to “all-original music, co-written with talented collaborators including Dawn Kenney, David Morris, Rick Lang, Jack Shannon and members of the Pennsylvania based band Echo Valley.”

Turnberry added, “a new single is in the works, to be followed by an LP of all-original music.”

Learn more about both Mitchell’s career as an artist and Floyd Music School offerings at https://mikemitchellmusic.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics