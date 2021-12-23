Keith nabs Educator of the Year for emphasis on CS

Kim Keith said last week the honor of being named Instructional Technology Resource Teacher of the Year and Educator of the Year by CodeVA largely speaks to Floyd educators’ active engagement in learning about Computer Science.

Keith spent 17 years teaching elementary school before shifting into an ITRT role to help teachers incorporate CS-based lessons and activities in their classrooms, with a particular focus on K-5th grade.

She explained a large part of her role involves collaborating with other educators to design activities that tie skills or topics together across hands-on and/or digital platforms.

“We achieve so much more when we’re able to work together,” Keith said. She added, “My favorite thing to witness is how students approach a problem, then persist to find a solution.”

One activity, she explained, is challenging students to “program” their “robot” teacher to walk across the room through step-by-step directions to discover whether programmers, programs or machines are smarter.

Keith said one takeaway students often get is learning they, the programmers that tell the programs and machines when to start, are the most important drivers of CS and new technologies.