Keith nabs Educator of the Year for emphasis on CS

Kim Keith said last week the honor of being named Instructional Technology Resource Teacher of the Year and Educator of the Year by CodeVA largely speaks to Floyd educators’ active engagement in learning about Computer Science.
Keith spent 17 years teaching elementary school before shifting into an ITRT role to help teachers incorporate CS-based lessons and activities in their classrooms, with a particular focus on K-5th grade.
She explained a large part of her role involves collaborating with other educators to design activities that tie skills or topics together across hands-on and/or digital platforms.
“We achieve so much more when we’re able to work together,” Keith said. She added, “My favorite thing to witness is how students approach a problem, then persist to find a solution.”
One activity, she explained, is challenging students to “program” their “robot” teacher to walk across the room through step-by-step directions to discover whether programmers, programs or machines are smarter.
Keith said one takeaway students often get is learning they, the programmers that tell the programs and machines when to start, are the most important drivers of CS and new technologies.
Another important lesson Keith explained asks students about the physical appearance of computer programmers and leads them to a mirror to emphasize anyone can be involved in CS.
Keith said, while ITRT duties are different from being in the classroom, “I still get to interact with students and interact with teachers,” and Keith specializes in making CS “more approachable.”
“Our biggest push is integrating CS in the curriculum and bringing the fundamentals to every student” instead of limiting CS to after-school activities or clubs, Keith stated.
"Our teachers are doing a really, really good job, and there was a lot of learning last year on Wednesdays (during professional development days),” she explained.
Keith credits FCPS administration and educators for having been named ITRT of the Year and Educator of the Year in CS.
“I’m thankful to work in a county where administrators and educators support exposure to high-level material that encourages forward growth,” she said.
Keith was recognized for her achievements at the Dec. 13 Floyd County Public Schools School Board meeting, and Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said FCPS is “beyond proud of Kim Keith… and could not be more ecstatic for her to be named the overall CS educator for the state of Virginia,” as well as the Educator of the Year award in the ITRT/Support Personnel category.