Juggle Town: It’s all up in the air

It was the first juggle jam of the year. Led by professional magician, clown, mime and circus arts teacher Geoff Marsh (aka Gypsy Geoff) at the Warren Lineberry Park on a recent Tuesday, the jam drew about 20 Juggle Town club members and friends who showed up to learn and practice juggling skills.

“It’s always been outside in the park and it’s always been free,” said Marsh about the Juggle Town club that started last summer. He explained that he brings his props from teaching large groups and in schools and lets everyone use them to practice and play. “Everyone loves toys,” said Marsh. “And everyone can learn to juggle.”

Seventeen years ago, Marsh was inspired by a street busker to teach himself to juggle. He started with limes and with the help of an instructional YouTube video. Six years ago, he moved from Milwaukee to Floyd after meeting Floyd Countian April Kovick, who Marsh is now married to, at a Renaissance Faire. In Milwaukee, he ran a circus school, as one of the founders of Dead Mans Carnival, a vaudevillian, circus and burlesque performance troupe, which put on a show at Dogtown Roadhouse in 2018 as part of Marsh and Kovick’s wedding celebration.