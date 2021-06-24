Town receives $1,000 for litter prevention

FLOYD — The town of Floyd announced earlier this week it will receive a $1,000 grant award for its ongoing Cigarette Litter Prevention project from Keep Virginia Beautiful, a statewide anti-littering nonprofit that annually awards “30 in 30 Green Grants” throughout June.

The $1,000 in Green Grant funds will be used to install smoker’s receptacles throughout downtown Floyd, including the Warren G. Lineberry Community Park, the entrance and exit to the Heritage Trail, the public parking area and along the sidewalk at various locations throughout town.

“The Town of Floyd is a small community with just under 500 residents who all support its thriving art and cultural scene,” Keeping Virginia Beautiful said in a release. “Through the center of town runs Warren G. Lineberry Community Park, a formerly vacant lot that was transformed for use as an event space and town gathering place. In an effort to draw awareness to cigarette litter along their streets, they plan to launch a ‘Butts to the Bins’ campaign.”

Town Clerk Katie Holfield said seven total receptacles will be placed in Floyd as a part of the campaign, along with educational information to bring awareness to the new receptacles, according to Keep Virginia Beautiful.