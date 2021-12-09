State prestige for Lady Buffs

Members of the Floyd County High School Lady Buffs volleyball team were named to the Class 2 all-state first team last week, and senior Kenzee Chaffin was named the Class 2 Player of the Year.

Madi Ramey and Jaycee Chaffin made the first team roster the Virginia High School League released Nov. 30, after the final post-season game of 2021-2022 on Nov. 16.

Kenzee, who signed a letter of intent Nov. 15 to continue her volleyball career at Concord University next fall, said she was both surprised and honored to learn she is player of the year.

“I also know I couldn’t have achieved it without my coaches and all of my teammates,” Kenzee explained Dec. 4. “I’m grateful to all of them.”

The Lady Buffs had a record-breaking season this fall that included a grab for the state championship throughout last month and milestones for each of the all-state players.

Ramey completed her 1,000th career dig at the Oct. 7 Lady Buffs game against Glenvar, and Kenzee reached her 2,000th career assist during the same game.

Jaycee made her 1,000th career kill in a game on Oct. 22 in Alleghany.