Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Sam, an amazing, happy, spunky 10-year-old Black Lab mix who definitely acts younger than his years.

Sam is 58 lbs (working toward 62-63), fully vetted and neutered. He has been in a foster home for two weeks and has gained confidence by learning house rules, walking on a leash, playing with three dogs and receiving lots of love/positive training.

He has been great with children, adults and dogs, but he has not been cat tested.

On outings, he is great in the car and wherever he goes. Sam participates in his foster home's Daily Pack Walk, and they feel he would be happy with or without other dogs, as long as he has his human.

Are you ready to open your heart and offer a forever home to this sweet senior?

For additional information about Sam or any Floyd County Humane Society foster dogs or cats, call (540) 745-7207 or visit www.floydhumanesociety.org.