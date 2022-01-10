Middle school girls bag 15-3 season

The Lady Buffs of the middle school girls basketball team had a rough start to the season, but closed it undefeated after its first three games.

Coach Christene Cox explained the season's first game against Auburn and the two following against Blacksburg were fought by only seventh graders as the team was missing players.

Once the full team came together during the Nov. 15 Christiansburg game, the Lady Buffs dominated the opposing team 51-7.

The team took Glenvar’s middle school girls Knights by significant margins twice during the season: 50-4 on Nov. 23 and 40-7 in early-December.