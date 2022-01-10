 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle school girls bag 15-3 season
0 Comments

Middle school girls bag 15-3 season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The middle school Lady Buffs

The middle school Lady Buffs knock out a 15-3 season in 2021.

 Photo submitted

The Lady Buffs of the middle school girls basketball team had a rough start to the season, but closed it undefeated after its first three games.

Coach Christene Cox explained the season's first game against Auburn and the two following against Blacksburg were fought by only seventh graders as the team was missing players.

Once the full team came together during the Nov. 15 Christiansburg game, the Lady Buffs dominated the opposing team 51-7.

The team took Glenvar’s middle school girls Knights by significant margins twice during the season: 50-4 on Nov. 23 and 40-7 in early-December.

Game results of the 2021 middle school Lady Buffs’ season:

Auburn 14-23 L

Blacksburg 30-25 L

Blacksburg 9-24 L

Christiansburg 51-7 W

Carroll 32-19 W

Central 38-20 W

Patrick 44-4 W

Glenvar 50-4 W

Radford 45-24 W

Auburn 47-22 W

Carroll 41-25 W

Central 27-16 W

Glenvar 40-7 W

Radford 39-35 W

Christiansburg 50-21 W

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week
The Floyd Press

Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Todd, whose ability to love has helped him overcome a mysterious past that left scars all over his body.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics