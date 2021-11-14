Artists sought for return of Floyd Plein Air Biennial

The Floyd Center for the Arts announced last week the Floyd Plein Air Biennial will return next year for its third iteration, and artists can apply to be a part of the juried event beginning Jan. 3, 2022.

The week-long outdoor painting festival is set to take place in and close to Floyd County on Aug. 15-20, 2022.

Artists will enjoy painting the Blue Ridge Parkway, the famed Buffalo Mountain, unique sites along the Little River, local farms and vistas, as well as the Town of Floyd, FCA stated in a Nov. 9 release.

Events throughout the festival will include artist demos, an Artist/Patron Night including Wet Paint Sale, Quick Draw Contest at the Historic Floyd Country Store and Friday Night Jamboree, art sale and reception, and more.

Southwest Virginia resident and nationally renowned plein air artist Kyle Buckland will act as the 2022 event’s judge. Currently a resident artist at The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Buckland’s unique painting style has garnered him many awards and acclaim, and in 2021 he was inducted into the prestigious Plein Air Painters of the Southeast.

Artist and Virginia native Joli Ayn Wood will return as chairperson for the 2022 event.