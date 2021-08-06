Applications open to receive county funds

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors announced its American Rescue Plan Local Grant program this week, which allows governmental entities, authorities, businesses, and nonprofits to apply for the use of $3.1 million Floyd County will receive through the American Rescue Plan.

Current federal guidance allows the board to consider funding projects in the following areas, it said Aug. 3:

Responding to public health needs and economic damage from the pandemic: Fund COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff. Respond to economic harms to workers, families, small businesses, and nonprofits, or impacted industries and re-hiring of public sector workers.

Providing premium (i.e., hazard) pay for essential workers (public employees):

Replacing lost revenue (county only):

Investing in necessary water and broadband infrastructure: Make necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, invest in wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and provide unserved or underserved locations with new or expanded broadband access.



It is anticipated that the Board of Supervisors will only accept outside proposals that fall into categories one and four, above. Proposals should all be for work in Floyd County.