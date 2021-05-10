 Skip to main content
Small Town Summer t-shirt design approved
STS 21 t-shirt

The artwork, by Zora Dulaney, for the Small Town Summer 2021 t-shirt.

The Floyd Town Council approved a t-shirt design by Zora Dulaney to be sold during Small Town Summer 2021, which is set to kick off in June. Town Manager Kayla Cox said shirts will be sold at each event as long as they’re available.

Council members voted on the design during the May 6 Floyd Town Council meeting. Councilman Chris Bond made the motion to approve Dulaney’s design when it was presented along with others Thursday, and Councilman David Whitaker seconded. Designs are accepted annually, from community members and Floyd County students through the school system.

