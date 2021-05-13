Board of Supervisors Republican primaries Saturday

If elected to the Board in November, Koch said she will highlight “making meetings more accessible to its constituents, encouraging participation in our local government, limiting spending and standing for medical freedom.” She would also encourage transparency, “especially regarding some of the financial decisions that have been made in recent years,” she noted.

Koch’s campaign page can be found on Facebook at https://bit.ly/2PMbrPK.

Jennifer Miller, who runs StoneHaven in Floyd with her husband, Chris, largely credits her faith and family in her decision to run for the seat, but added she also wants to offer another choice to Floyd County voters.

Miller first became involved with politics, she said, in 2016 after working with many first-time voters on behalf of the Trump campaign. It was then, when she “stepped on that Trump Train” that she became a “voice for conservatives” who are afraid to speak out.

“I have heard from many people in the community who express a lack of trust and confidence in our current supervisor,” Miller explained this week. “At the very least, the people need a choice of who represents them, and my aim is to give them that.”