Board of Supervisors Republican primaries Saturday

Floyd County’s Republican Legislative Committee announced four official candidates at the end of April for the May 15 mass meetings to elect nominees for the Courthouse and Indian Valley seats on the county Board of Supervisors.
Kristen Koch and Jennifer Miller will face off for the Republican nomination for the Courthouse seat in a mass meeting on May 15 at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, located at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd. The seat is currently occupied by Independent Jerry Boothe, who announced in March he would run for re-election.
Koch, an 18-year Floyd resident and small business owner “several times over,” is a mother of three and the owner of Playspace Childcare. A former chair of the Floyd County GOP, she now serves as the group’s Nominations Committee chair and has been active in a number of statewide Republican conventions. Her recent endeavors, she said, have revolved around independent contracting and construction cleaning.
Having spoken at a number of Board of Supervisors and Floyd Town Council meetings, Koch said, she is an active participant in protecting Constitutional rights, unity and sustainability within the community. She calls herself an “avid Constitutionalist and Freedom Fighter” on her campaign web page.
“Government is only as legitimate as its dedication to the will of those governed,” Koch said May 5. “I listen to the people, and I fight for them. I am honest, dependable and not afraid of the hard work it sometimes takes to achieve lofty goals.”
If elected to the Board in November, Koch said she will highlight “making meetings more accessible to its constituents, encouraging participation in our local government, limiting spending and standing for medical freedom.” She would also encourage transparency, “especially regarding some of the financial decisions that have been made in recent years,” she noted.
Koch’s campaign page can be found on Facebook at https://bit.ly/2PMbrPK.
Jennifer Miller, who runs StoneHaven in Floyd with her husband, Chris, largely credits her faith and family in her decision to run for the seat, but added she also wants to offer another choice to Floyd County voters.
Miller first became involved with politics, she said, in 2016 after working with many first-time voters on behalf of the Trump campaign. It was then, when she “stepped on that Trump Train” that she became a “voice for conservatives” who are afraid to speak out.
“I have heard from many people in the community who express a lack of trust and confidence in our current supervisor,” Miller explained this week. “At the very least, the people need a choice of who represents them, and my aim is to give them that.”
Miller said she has concerns about the “rapidly changing political environment,” adding that “we need to pump the breaks on liberalism” when it comes to Floyd County politics.
“We need — and the people deserve — a supervisor that won't vote the way the political winds are blowing...” Miller said. “Somehow, even in rural Floyd County, where most are conservative, we seem to hear mostly a Democratic voice. I mean to change that and speak out for Republicans, and the time is now.”
If elected as the Republican candidate for the Courthouse District seat on the Floyd Board of Supervisors, Miller said, she will be present to hear directly from community members — “something that isn’t currently present,” she said.
Learn more about Miller and her campaign at https://bit.ly/3fgw53s.
Jerry Boothe (I), current incumbent for the Courthouse District, announced his intention to run for re-election in March, citing school costs and broadband expansion as two priorities he brings to the Board. Boothe has been involved with Floyd County government for 16 years and has held a number of positions.
A former Democrat turned Republican, Boothe told The Floyd Press earlier this year he runs as an Independent because “he is considered too moderate for the GOP and too conservative for the party of the donkey.”
COVID-19 has put “tremendous pressure” on the county’s schools and government, Boothe said in March, and the local government must “pay attention to details.”
“It is the taxpayer’s money,” he said. “It is our job to pay attention to make sure their money is spent responsibly. Some other locations don’t pay as much attention to details. We have to make our decision with needed information.”
Votes for the Courthouse District Board of Supervisors seat can be cast at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, located at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 15.
The Board of Supervisors Indian Valley District seat, which will be vacated by Justin Coleman (R) in December, has two Republican nominees for its May 15 mass meeting as well: Kalinda Bechtold and John Mathis.
Bechtold lives in the Indian Valley District and is working with her husband on restoring an old farm. She is retired after working 25 years as a Registered Nurse, ending her career as House Supervisor for a rural hospital.
Bechtold said she was first inspired to get involved with local government in June 2020 and has been active with the political groups in Floyd since then; when the Board of Supervisors position came up, she said, Bechtold thought “now is my time (to make a difference).”
A strong supporter of the Second Amendment and “the freedom to live as we choose on our land,” Bechtold said, she is a Constitutional Christian Conservative, adding that faith and community support is what makes rural life “a dream for so many.”
“I am not afraid to stand up for what I believe in,” Bechtold said at the beginning of May. “... I firmly believe that there is a God, our rights come from Him, and it is the duty of civil government to protect those rights.”
She added that she would prioritize “fiscal responsibility, limited government, personal property rights and the right to life.”
“Floyd County is my home — my family and friends live here,” Bechtold explained. “(If elected in November,) I will work to be the voice for my district by regularly talking to folks to (learn) what they feel is important and want done.”
More information about Bechtold and her campaign events can be found at shorturl.at/epyAB.
John Mathis said last week that his focus, if elected, will be to continue “the great work already being done on maintaining our local infrastructure, equipping and funding our service departments, and making sure the people working behind the scenes keeping our county running are appreciated and appropriately funded.”
Mathis lives in the Indian Valley District with his wife and three daughters, and while politics have “never been at the forefront” of his interests, he says, “our community has.” He is a realtor with Blue Ridge Land and Auction and has “years of experience” as a director in the hospitality and senior living industry.
Mathis said as a Supervisor, he would be “more concerned about the road you drive on every morning or if the green boxes are adequate for your area” than national political discourse. In the past, he said, he’s been involved with a number of local boards and a member of various focus groups.
Immediate issues Mathis would like to address as a potential member of the Board include affordable housing for young families, expanded local senior support, increased marketing to encourage employees and customers to support local businesses.
“My hope is to work with local investors to create more housing opportunities for locals, have a home health agency open an office in Floyd to better serve those who wish to age with dignity at home, and establish a senior community center,” Mathis explained.
Learn more about Mathis at https://bit.ly/2QKNIjH.
Residents of the Indian Valley District can vote for the Republican candidate for the Board of Supervisors at Indian Valley Elementary School. The school is located at 4130 Indian Valley Rd. NW in Radford.