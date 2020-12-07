Floyd County Circuit Court issues continuances, accepts deals

Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday, Nov. 24, had bench trials scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., along with a bond hearing and probation revocation set for 12:30 p.m.

What occurred were short appearances by lawyers to ask for continuances or cut deals with prosecutors with most of the three hours and 12 minutes spent in two long recesses between the three periods.

Zachary Ryan Boone of Floyd had one of the 12:30 p.m. hearings, for a bond while awaiting trial not yet scheduled on a charge felony possession with intent to manufactures schedule I and II drugs.

A grand jury indicted Boone on Oct. 6 and his attorney, Fred Kellerman, worked out a deal with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp for release on bond without any debate in court first thing Tuesday morning.

Then a scheduled trial for Phillip Matthew Crump of Radford on charges of possession of schedule I or II drugs and presenting a false identity to law enforcement, was continued to Jan. 26, 2021 after attorney Anthony Covington asked for time to work out a plea agreement.

Covington also asked for a continuance for Hailey Alina Ballinger of Willis on drug possession charges. Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor granted the request.