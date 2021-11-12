County discusses COVID response for employees

In the only meeting scheduled for this month, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors spent a long day in discussion on Nov. 9, including a four-and-half hour closed-door executive session.
Kalinda Bechtold, newly elected to begin her first term as Indian Valley supervisor in January, used the public comment period to say mandates issued by the governor are “not laws” and should not be treated as such.
“Mandates are not laws,” she told the board. She also claimed that masks do not protect individuals from some infection and vaccinations do not work, saying her experience as a nurse shows “masks are not effective.”
Before the election, Bechtold was escorted from a meeting of the county school board, held in the high school auditorium, after she removed her mask said refused to wear it. A sheriff’s deputy escorted her from the meeting.
COVID-19 regulations, developed by the Virginia Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control, require use of masks by anyone inside a school building. The Floyd County government requires masks in Courts and other officers and at public meetings.
The VDH, Carilion Clinic, the American Medical Association and others say research and tests show the COVID-19 vaccines and use of masks do provide protection.
In discussion Tuesday of the county’s new Floyd County Administration “COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan,” outgoing Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman, who decided not to seek a new term, questioned what he thinks is “too strong” language over the use of masks and vaccinations.
Coleman said he could not vote for the plan because of language used on two pages that deal with masks and vaccines.
While the plan does not require that employees be fully vaccinated, it says “the decision on whether or not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is at the discretion of the employee,” it does require “all employees not fully vaccinated to require face masks” in specified actions and locations, including when sharing vehicles with someone not fully vaccinated.
Coleman said he felt employees should be allowed to make determinations and not have them mandated by the government. Other supervisors appeared divided.
“I am not a medical person,” Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe said. “I do think a mask helps.”
“I’m still not sure if a mask helps,” said Locust Grove Supervisor Lauren Yoder.
“Outside of here, I don’t wear a mask,” noted board chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork.
“It’s part of serving our community,” Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch said. “I think our staff has done an admirable job,” she added about the report.
The board agreed to amend the language to show some recommendations are imposed by state and federal authorities and are not actions of the county government. The new procedure, as amended, was passed unanimously by the board.
In a revenue and budget request, Circuit Clark Rhonda Vaughn said expanded court activities have put a strain on existing staff, and she needs money for a part-time staff member to help with the workload.
Vaughn said her longest service employee, who has also worked longer than anyone in the county government is retiring and replacing her allows a chance to look at the staff needs.
Circuit Court, which used to meet every other week, now holds hearings at least one day each week and sometimes more. It is also digitizing the county’s land use archives.
“We never close our office,” she said.
In another matter, David Clarke, resident engineer lf the Virginia Department of Public Transportation told the supervisors that the agency is looking to reduce the speed limits on Shooting Creek Road from U.S. 221 to the Blue Ridge Parkway as an alternative to turning the intersection of the road with Franklin Pike. Clarke said reducing the speed limit to 35 miles per hour could reduce the dangers for those who stop on Franklin Pike.
“We will study the effect,” he said. “This has been tried in other areas.” The four-way stop was requested by the board with preliminary approval by VDOT but Clarke said the area is now considered an “industrial area” where four-way stops are discouraged. He promised a report after the speed limit is reduced and studied.
A report to the meeting Nov. 9 by Rebecca Duncan, Family Services Specialist for the County Social Services office, said the continued increase of production and use of methamphetamine are requiring removing children from homes where parents are involved with the drug and other substances.
In some cases, the children may be transferred to relatives or foster homes with the hope of returning them to their parents if they get help.
In her report to the board, County Administrator Linda Millsaps said the county’s application for a grant for help in dealing with bears brought approval for $8,000, far less than requested or needed. She said it will help but other efforts are under consideration.
She also said an application for funds for the Parks Department is being reviewed to make sure it provides needed focus of safety of kids and others using the park.
Millsaps said the search for a fulltime Information Technology technician continues and the board is expanding its search. Several interviews have not yet produced a tech. The county decided to replace the current consultant with a full-time employee after a hacker infiltrated the system and data was lost.
Public School Superintendent John Wheeler reported that work is continuing on the Career Development Center at the High School and said walkthroughs for supervisors and others may be available before the end of the year.
In other issues before the board Nov. 9:
- The board approved a supplemental appropriation of $189,315 to cover new heating and air conditioning controls and valves at Floyd County High School.
- Supervisors also approved transfer of $122,396 from the capital improvement fund for use of specialized welding equipment for teaching purposes to the Career Development Center at the high school.