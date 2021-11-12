County discusses COVID response for employees

A report to the meeting Nov. 9 by Rebecca Duncan, Family Services Specialist for the County Social Services office, said the continued increase of production and use of methamphetamine are requiring removing children from homes where parents are involved with the drug and other substances.

In some cases, the children may be transferred to relatives or foster homes with the hope of returning them to their parents if they get help.

In her report to the board, County Administrator Linda Millsaps said the county’s application for a grant for help in dealing with bears brought approval for $8,000, far less than requested or needed. She said it will help but other efforts are under consideration.

She also said an application for funds for the Parks Department is being reviewed to make sure it provides needed focus of safety of kids and others using the park.

Millsaps said the search for a fulltime Information Technology technician continues and the board is expanding its search. Several interviews have not yet produced a tech. The county decided to replace the current consultant with a full-time employee after a hacker infiltrated the system and data was lost.