Supervisors discuss tourism, CARES Act money at meeting

Also at the Supervisors’ meeting, Floyd County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler offered an update on infrastructure projects at the schools. Wheeler said the district expects new heating systems to be fully installed by Oct. 5, and for the air conditioning to be installed by January. “We’re going to turn it on full blast and enjoy it,” Wheeler joked.

The Board also discussed potential uses for its millions of dollars in CARES Act funding, including hazard pay for first responders in the county. According to County Administrator Terri Morris, neighboring Patrick County recently authorized an additional $4-5/hour for its emergency medical service providers (EMS), all the way back to March. Other localities have provided one-time flat payments. “A lot of localities are providing this payment…if your job duties have changed with everything going on with COVID,” Morris explained.

To date, the county has spent $478,000 of its money, out of more than $2.6 million provided by the federal government. This does not include, however, a new ambulance recently purchased by the county, which all told will cost about $300,000. That leaves the county with more than $1.8 million to spend by December of this year.

Floyd County has already purchased PPE, upgraded technology to livestream public meetings, and more in response to COVID-19.