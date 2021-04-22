Appalachian artists showcase paper

FLOYD — The Floyd Center for the Arts will present “Paper — an Enduring Medium,” an exhibition featuring artwork by five artists living in the Appalachian region that work in the medium of paper, in the Floyd Center for the Arts’ Hayloft Gallery on April 10 through June 5.
The exhibition is curated by Gibby Waitzkin, the Floyd Center for the Arts 2021 Distinguished Artist of the Year. Waitzkin is a paper artist living and working in Floyd. Waitzkin’s creative process is grounded in traditional methods of paper-making and natural, locally sourced materials. She grows and harvests bamboo, banana, iris, lilies, papyrus, grapevines, thistle and artichoke on her 30-acre farm off the Blue Ridge Parkway. She then cooks, processes, and forms these materials into paper using methods that date back more than 2,000 years.
For “Paper — an Enduring Medium,” Waitzkin has brought together artwork by herself and four other paper artists: Char Norman, Nicole Uzzell, Bryant Holsenbeck and Georgia Deal. The exhibition features 2-D artwork, sculpture and mixed-media installation. All five artists explore themes related to the environment including climate change, conservation and the relationship between man and nature.
“We are thrilled to present this exhibition and the accompanying paper-making demonstration led by Gibby Waitzkin,” said Kate Skelly, Floyd Center for the Arts’ director of programming. “Waitzkin has thoughtfully curated a stunning body of work by acclaimed paper artists. It is so special to have an artists’ work presented in the same space where you can learn about their creative process and produce work of your own.”
“Paper — an Enduring Medium” includes work from Waitzkin’s recent “Truth Continuum” series that explores topics related to the current pandemic. Waitzkin commented on the series, “As I was creating the Truth Continuum, I started using the boat form to symbolize the journey all of us take in our lives; especially people affected by changes in immigration, the environment, and sexual preference. During COVID-19, our journeys have become even harder. As we think about what‘s been happening- 'we’re all in the same boat’, but quickly we realize everyone’s journey through this pandemic is very different.”
“Mutualism,” an exhibition of work by artist Langley Anderson, also opened April 10 in the Floyd Center for the Arts’ Falcon Gallery. Anderson’s vividly colorful digital photographs merge the disciplines of art and science. The exhibition runs through June 5.
The Floyd Center for the Arts’ mission is to facilitate and showcase artistic endeavors and creativity; to provide education in the arts throughout our rural community and region. The Center is located at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd, Virginia. The Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. View its online programming at www.floydartcenter.org.