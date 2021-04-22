Appalachian artists showcase paper

FLOYD — The Floyd Center for the Arts will present “Paper — an Enduring Medium,” an exhibition featuring artwork by five artists living in the Appalachian region that work in the medium of paper, in the Floyd Center for the Arts’ Hayloft Gallery on April 10 through June 5.

The exhibition is curated by Gibby Waitzkin, the Floyd Center for the Arts 2021 Distinguished Artist of the Year. Waitzkin is a paper artist living and working in Floyd. Waitzkin’s creative process is grounded in traditional methods of paper-making and natural, locally sourced materials. She grows and harvests bamboo, banana, iris, lilies, papyrus, grapevines, thistle and artichoke on her 30-acre farm off the Blue Ridge Parkway. She then cooks, processes, and forms these materials into paper using methods that date back more than 2,000 years.

For “Paper — an Enduring Medium,” Waitzkin has brought together artwork by herself and four other paper artists: Char Norman, Nicole Uzzell, Bryant Holsenbeck and Georgia Deal. The exhibition features 2-D artwork, sculpture and mixed-media installation. All five artists explore themes related to the environment including climate change, conservation and the relationship between man and nature.