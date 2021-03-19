Floyd County kindergarten and pre-K registration opens

If your child will be three or four years old on or before Sept. 30, they may be eligible for enrollment in one of our pre-K programs through Head Start or the public school system.

There are currently three pre-K classes for Floyd County Public Schools located at Check Elementary, Floyd Elementary and Willis Elementary. All families interested in pre-K are invited to apply by picking up an application at any of our school sites or printing one from the FCPS website. Completed applications can also be dropped off at any school site or the School Board Office. Class size is limited so please register early.

If your child will be five years old on or before Sept. 30, Virginia school law states the child must enter either a public or private school. Families may register upcoming kindergarten students on the Floyd County Public Schools' website (https://www.floyd.k12.va.us/Page/2519). Once registered, schools will be reaching out to schedule individual sessions with families to safely share more specific information. Complete kindergarten registration by April 1.