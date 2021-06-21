Floyd Tourism Agreement, budget approved by Council

FLOYD — The Floyd Town Council meeting on June 17 had little discussion surrounding the agenda items, resulting in a short but active meeting. Two matters were unanimously approved Thursday: the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget and the Floyd Tourism Agreement.
With Councilman Chris Bond absent, other council members voted unanimously to approve the Floyd Tourism Agreement, a collaborative effort between the town and county. The town is the first of the two bodies to do so; the Board of Supervisors is expected to take action on the agreement during it’s Tuesday, June 22 meeting.
Mayor Will Griffin summarized a financial report by Town Manager Kaylor Cox, who was absent, stating the town has made more during FY20-21 than was budgeted, with most of the extra revenue coming from the Meals Tax.
“We’re coming out of the pandemic relatively strong,” Griffin said, while other council members briefly reviewed the list of financials in preparation of voting on the FY21-22 budget.
Vice Mayor Mike Patton made a motion to amend the budget to increase the Town Manager’s salary to $80,000. Griffin said that, with the amount of funds in contingency, the change would be a line-item value change and not a change in the overall budget.
With the matter concerning a town employee’s salary, Whitaker said he’d rather have that conversation in a closed session.
Council members returned to the meeting after about a half-hour and certified only official business was discussed during closed session before unanimously voting to approve the FY21-22 budget. Whitaker seconded the motion that was made by Patton.
The adopted budget, which goes into effect July 1, totals $915,000, with about half being made up of administrative expenses such as town employees’ salaries and wages, payroll and the annual Small Town Summer.
Main sources of income for the town include Bank Stock Tax, the Meals Tax and business licenses.
In the provided Town Manager’s Report, Cox also told the council the town will receive two allocations of about $225,000 — one in June of this year, and one in June 2022. Floyd will receive a total of $452,358 by the end of next June.
Since budget conversations began in early-spring, Floyd Town Council has been waiting for the official amount of funding from the ARP to be announced in order to move forward with renovations to town buildings, which include making them ADA-compliant and connecting the two town buildings on Wilson Street, as well as adding a bathroom and closed session chamber to the W. Skip Bishop Town Hall.
Thompson & Litton, the contractors for the project, presented Town Council members with a variety of options that would incorporate ADA-compliance, and make the buildings more functional for public meetings and day-to-day operations in April.