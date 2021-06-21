Floyd Tourism Agreement, budget approved by Council

Council members returned to the meeting after about a half-hour and certified only official business was discussed during closed session before unanimously voting to approve the FY21-22 budget. Whitaker seconded the motion that was made by Patton.

The adopted budget, which goes into effect July 1, totals $915,000, with about half being made up of administrative expenses such as town employees’ salaries and wages, payroll and the annual Small Town Summer.

Main sources of income for the town include Bank Stock Tax, the Meals Tax and business licenses.

In the provided Town Manager’s Report, Cox also told the council the town will receive two allocations of about $225,000 — one in June of this year, and one in June 2022. Floyd will receive a total of $452,358 by the end of next June.

Since budget conversations began in early-spring, Floyd Town Council has been waiting for the official amount of funding from the ARP to be announced in order to move forward with renovations to town buildings, which include making them ADA-compliant and connecting the two town buildings on Wilson Street, as well as adding a bathroom and closed session chamber to the W. Skip Bishop Town Hall.