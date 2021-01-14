Schools chief: Career center won’t exceed budget

Floyd County School Superintendent John Wheeler answered questions from the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, with help from project architect Erica Sunshine, to assure them that reallocations within his budget would not cause the new Career Development Center to exceed its budget cap of $14.5 million.
Asked Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe, who was monitoring the board meeting via phone: “Will this reallocation exceed the budget ceiling?”
“No,” Sunshine said.
Dr. Wheeler said the project at Floyd County High School is continuing on schedule because delay on any one part is supplemented by other parts of the project.
“We have a great contractor,” Wheeler said.
In December, the school submitted a $311,990 appropriation that were Coronavirus Relief Funds that helped add $24.4 million in new appropriations for the school budget. The Coronavirus funds were split between operation/ maintenance and technology, he said.
The answers satisfied the board after it had tabled the request during its reorganization meeting the previous week and passed the reallocations unanimously.
On another question about a road within the school acreage built to Virginia Department of Transportation regulations and whether or not it will be a state road, Wheeler said he is working closely with VDOT to make sure it is up to standards, but it could become a school road in the future.
In a report, Social Services Director Chad Allis and staff member Hope Estes advised the board of a new agreement between Floyd, Montgomery and Giles counties to provide up to 50 new homes for foster children and those who need temporary homes during COVID-19 situations.
The monthly DSS report shows Floyd County ended 2020 with 3,756 Medicaid clients and 2,191 active cases. SNAP (Supplement Nutrition aka Food Stamps) had 788 cases in December, down from a yearly high of 815 in June.
Allis said he is hoping to see additional declines in 2021 as employment rises with an anticipated drop in COVID-19 cases as vaccinations increase.
Building inspector Mark Bolt submitted a request to the board to consider replacement of the aging roof of the garage and office at the county’s transfer station along with updating and improving the lighting system.
Acting County Administrator Cindy Ryan said the board has $25,000 allocated for a new roof. Bolt said he could probably get one done but said removing the old one and complete replacement with a new one could cost up to $50,000 with $15,000 to $17,000 for replacement of old fluorescent lights with new, longer life LED units.
The board unanimously approved Bolt and Ryan to obtain bids for consideration.
Ryan said the county has received two bids for this year’s audit services, one with the existing auditing company – Robinson, Farmer, Cox & Associates in Blacksburg – and a Maryland firm that does primarily large government audits, including Roanoke.
Supervisors said they preferred a local auditor who knew the community and the board. Boothe said he always like how the Farmer staff praised the work of county staff and their preparation. The board voted unanimous to keep Robinson, Farmer, etc.
In another matter, the board unanimously approved a resolution opposing any legislative effort by the General Assembly to repeal or revise the “judicial doctrine of qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.”
Virginia’s current immunity laws protect law enforcement officials from “frivolous, vengeful and harassing lawsuits, The General Assembly is considering possible repeal or revision of the law. The board overwhelmingly opposes such changes and will send the resolution to the General Assembly and the state representatives and Senators who represent the county.
Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman, a current deputy sheriff, and board chairman Joe Turman, a retired deputy, thanked the board for its support.
In his report to the board, Sheriff Brian Craig said his department was down a deputy and a dispatcher but said the department was running smoothly. Little River Supervisor Linda Kuchenbuch, noting that last Saturday was Law Enforcement Appreciation today, praised the department even though she recognizes that police agencies nationwide are facing choppy water. “There is a trust,” she told the sheriff.
Locust Grove Supervisor added to the praise and noted the high level of support that the sheriff and his deputies receive from area residents. “We thank you,” he said.
In other matters before the board Tuesday:
- Ryan noted that the county has about $60,000 in federal Covid C.A.R.E.S funds left and said the town is asking for help because their funds are running thin. She said the funds could be renewed as the federal government kicks off a new year;
- Supervisors approved a Task Order between the county and New River Valley Regional Commission for a Community Development Block Grant for a Scatter-Site Housing Rehabilitation Project. The project will rehab or “substantially reconstruct” 15 homes in Floyd County that are owned or rented by households with low- to-moderate incomes;
- Dave Clark of the Virginia Department of Transportation said the county should hold its latest SixYear Secondary Road Plan, noting that the one in 2020 was held in February, but supervisors felt they needed more time to examine road needs and Clarke agreed to one in April;
- After a closed-door executive session on personnel considerations on a new County Administrator and a possible new business, the board returned to open session 90 minutes alter to approve a $500 expenditure for a proposed business location in the Economic Development Center on Christiansburg Pike. No new from the board on a new administrator.