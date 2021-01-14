Schools chief: Career center won’t exceed budget

In a report, Social Services Director Chad Allis and staff member Hope Estes advised the board of a new agreement between Floyd, Montgomery and Giles counties to provide up to 50 new homes for foster children and those who need temporary homes during COVID-19 situations.

The monthly DSS report shows Floyd County ended 2020 with 3,756 Medicaid clients and 2,191 active cases. SNAP (Supplement Nutrition aka Food Stamps) had 788 cases in December, down from a yearly high of 815 in June.

Allis said he is hoping to see additional declines in 2021 as employment rises with an anticipated drop in COVID-19 cases as vaccinations increase.

Building inspector Mark Bolt submitted a request to the board to consider replacement of the aging roof of the garage and office at the county’s transfer station along with updating and improving the lighting system.

Acting County Administrator Cindy Ryan said the board has $25,000 allocated for a new roof. Bolt said he could probably get one done but said removing the old one and complete replacement with a new one could cost up to $50,000 with $15,000 to $17,000 for replacement of old fluorescent lights with new, longer life LED units.

The board unanimously approved Bolt and Ryan to obtain bids for consideration.