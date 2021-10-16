Floyd man seeks release after decades institutionalized

FLOYD — Twenty-nine years ago, Thomas Lonnie Helms Jr. was accused of the rape and murder of a 77-year-old Floyd County woman, then eventually declared not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to the state mental health system.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Helms, now 61, returned to Floyd County Circuit Court to say that he is ready to return to life outside an institution.
“I’m focused on moving ahead,” Helms told a judge, speaking in sign language through an interpreter because he cannot hear or speak. “What’s behind me is behind me. I was sick. … We need to move forward and toward new goals in life.”
There was little chance, however, that there would be any immediate release order.
The most recent report from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said that Helms remained dangerous, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp noted. Helms’ attorney, Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg, said this his client would always require supervision and that an appropriate place for Helms to live has not been located.
Kellerman, who recently began representing Helms, said that he requested Tuesday’s review hearing partly because it had been about four years since Helms’ last review and he wanted to make sure the case would not be forgotten.
Judge Mike Fleenor, who also was new to the case, said that Helms did not have to worry about being forgotten. But the judge said that he also would remember what happened to Harriet Shank Allen, a retired nurse who lived in the same Harris-Cannaday section of Floyd County as Helms did when he was growing up. In June 1992, Allen’s body was found on the ground outside her home.
“Though that was a very long time ago, that’s the reason he is where he is,” Fleenor said.
Helms, who was arrested soon after Allen’s death, gave investigators several accounts of what happened, including completely denying involvement and saying that a masked man forced him to take part in the crime, then had him walk over the man’s tracks to remove signs of the man’s presence.
In 1996, after several years of mental health care and court hearings, Helms received a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict and settled into a long residency at Western State Hospital in Staunton.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Helms said that he had “followed the rules to a T” and “met all obligations,” and arrived at a place in his treatment where he had been allowed to leave the hospital for 22 overnight stays at a residential mental health support facility in Central Virginia.
But James Hadder, testing director and forensic coordinator for New River Valley Community Services, testified that earlier this year, the facility withdrew an offer for Helms to live there after his release. Hadder said that he now is talking to a similar facility in Roanoke about taking Helms at some point.
Hadder said that for about four years, the reports he has received from the state show that Helms is participating in treatment and doing well.
Hupp asked if an incident in which Helms was ordered to stop contact with a female patient and refused, resulting in the patient being moved, pre-dated the reports Hadder described. Hadder said that it did.
Fleenor said that he was accepting the findings of the latest state report, including that Helms had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and continued to show a “very serious mental illness.” While the last specific incident of concern that the report mentioned occurred in 2017, Fleenor said, the state had concluded that Helms “presents a significant risk of bodily harm to others for the foreseeable future.”
Asked by Kellerman to schedule another review hearing, Fleenor said he would order another state report to be turned in by Nov. 1, 2022, and that a hearing could be set after that.
When the next state report comes in, Helms may want a second opinion, Kellerman said.
