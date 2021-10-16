Floyd man seeks release after decades institutionalized

Judge Mike Fleenor, who also was new to the case, said that Helms did not have to worry about being forgotten. But the judge said that he also would remember what happened to Harriet Shank Allen, a retired nurse who lived in the same Harris-Cannaday section of Floyd County as Helms did when he was growing up. In June 1992, Allen’s body was found on the ground outside her home.

“Though that was a very long time ago, that’s the reason he is where he is,” Fleenor said.

Helms, who was arrested soon after Allen’s death, gave investigators several accounts of what happened, including completely denying involvement and saying that a masked man forced him to take part in the crime, then had him walk over the man’s tracks to remove signs of the man’s presence.

In 1996, after several years of mental health care and court hearings, Helms received a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict and settled into a long residency at Western State Hospital in Staunton.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Helms said that he had “followed the rules to a T” and “met all obligations,” and arrived at a place in his treatment where he had been allowed to leave the hospital for 22 overnight stays at a residential mental health support facility in Central Virginia.