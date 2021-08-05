 Skip to main content
New faces in Floyd schools for 2021-2022
FLOYD — About 45 individuals dedicated to education will join the Floyd County Public Schools team for the 2021-2022 school year that kicks off next week on Aug. 11, including two new elementary school principals and four new bus drivers.

Superintendent John Wheeler, who is entering his fourth year at the helm of Floyd public schools, said this week preparations for students’ full-time return to the classroom are in full swing, a welcome return to routine after last year’s altered start due to the pandemic.

As FCPS continues to focus on its six-year plan, Wheeler explained, its “growth is physically evident as construction on the Collaboration and Career Development Center progresses on the high school campus, and we will open schools with air conditioning in all of our classrooms.”

“There are still several unknowns with the pandemic,” Wheeler said, “but we are fortunate to have a supportive community to help our staff safely engage our students in learning.”

He added FCPS is “very fortunate to be in a health district that it can rely on throughout the school year for guidance.”

New faces in county schools this year include Marcia Bolt, Rosemary Carr, Virginia Gray-Marston and Kelly Davis behind the wheel of Floyd County School busses, and two additions to the FCPS Administration Office, including Michelle Dalton as an administrative assistant and William Miller as technology specialist.

Three other specialists joined the team to serve all five schools in the county through their respective roles: School Psychologist Angie Austin, School Enrichment Specialist Jennifer Snyder and Math Specialist Tara McGrady.

Eight new teachers will kick off the school year at Check Elementary Aug. 11 (Angela Dunham, Melissa Brown, Patti Conner, Carly Cook, Kimberly Nichols, Scarlett Sisson, Rachel Wheeler and Sarah Young), while two individuals will join the Willis Elementary team (James Eagle and Allan Vass).

Indian Valley Elementary’s sole new member for the 2021-2022 year is Principal Jennifer Martin.

Floyd Elementary School also has a new principal (Jason A. Wheeler), along with 11 new teachers: Nicole Burgard, Jessica Fender, Crystal Goddard, Amanda Hylton, Melissa Merrill, Julia Bazin, Denise Thomas, Hannah Cox, Wilbert Norton III, Haley Ramsey and Kieffer Yearout.

Miranda Kieth will be a new guidance counselor at Floyd County High School, and 12 teachers also join the team Aug. 11, including, Jason Austin, James Board, Paige Hockman, Alysha Huggins, Ashley Mathis, Karen Radford, Brittany Scott, Guadalupe Ortiz, Amanda Biviano, Derrasia Horn, Steven Horn and Amanda Melvin.

High school orientation is from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Floyd County High School. Busses will leave from Indian Valley, Willis and Check elementary schools at about 12:30 p.m., and return around 3:30 p.m.

Floyd County Public Schools new principals

Students attending Indian Valley Elementary in August will be led by new Principal Jennifer Martin, who is a graduate of Carroll County High School and has lived in Carroll for 30 years. 

Martin said she has been a frequent visitor of Floyd, noting its natural beauty and friendly community, adding she is "looking forward to continuing to learn about my new Indian Valley family" that has welcomed her so warmly.

"I understand parents' apprehensions about the new school year," Martin said this week. "I would just remind them that as educators, it is first and foremost in our minds to provide the absolute best educational opportunities in a safe and caring environment for all of our students. We care about our students and we work as a team with our families to meet the needs of each child."

Floyd Elementary School’s new principal is Jason Wheeler, a southwest Virginia native who has performed many times during the Friday Night Jamboree at the Floyd Country Store. Wheeler released a letter to the community July 20 to introduce himself to parents, guardians and students.

“While the past year and a half has been incredibly challenging, I look forward to the possibilities and opportunities this school year will bring,” Wheeler said. “... I am amazed at the resiliency of all families and educators (shown during the pandemic) and am hopeful for the coming school year. Regardless of what the year looks like, I know that FES students, parents and educators will rise to the challenge to make a special experience for our students.”

Find the full letter online at https://www.facebook.com/floydelementaryschool.

