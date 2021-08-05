New faces in Floyd schools for 2021-2022

FLOYD — About 45 individuals dedicated to education will join the Floyd County Public Schools team for the 2021-2022 school year that kicks off next week on Aug. 11, including two new elementary school principals and four new bus drivers.
Superintendent John Wheeler, who is entering his fourth year at the helm of Floyd public schools, said this week preparations for students’ full-time return to the classroom are in full swing, a welcome return to routine after last year’s altered start due to the pandemic.
As FCPS continues to focus on its six-year plan, Wheeler explained, its “growth is physically evident as construction on the Collaboration and Career Development Center progresses on the high school campus, and we will open schools with air conditioning in all of our classrooms.”
“There are still several unknowns with the pandemic,” Wheeler said, “but we are fortunate to have a supportive community to help our staff safely engage our students in learning.”
He added FCPS is “very fortunate to be in a health district that it can rely on throughout the school year for guidance.”
New faces in county schools this year include Marcia Bolt, Rosemary Carr, Virginia Gray-Marston and Kelly Davis behind the wheel of Floyd County School busses, and two additions to the FCPS Administration Office, including Michelle Dalton as an administrative assistant and William Miller as technology specialist.
Three other specialists joined the team to serve all five schools in the county through their respective roles: School Psychologist Angie Austin, School Enrichment Specialist Jennifer Snyder and Math Specialist Tara McGrady.
Eight new teachers will kick off the school year at Check Elementary Aug. 11 (Angela Dunham, Melissa Brown, Patti Conner, Carly Cook, Kimberly Nichols, Scarlett Sisson, Rachel Wheeler and Sarah Young), while two individuals will join the Willis Elementary team (James Eagle and Allan Vass).
Indian Valley Elementary’s sole new member for the 2021-2022 year is Principal Jennifer Martin.
Floyd Elementary School also has a new principal (Jason A. Wheeler), along with 11 new teachers: Nicole Burgard, Jessica Fender, Crystal Goddard, Amanda Hylton, Melissa Merrill, Julia Bazin, Denise Thomas, Hannah Cox, Wilbert Norton III, Haley Ramsey and Kieffer Yearout.
Miranda Kieth will be a new guidance counselor at Floyd County High School, and 12 teachers also join the team Aug. 11, including, Jason Austin, James Board, Paige Hockman, Alysha Huggins, Ashley Mathis, Karen Radford, Brittany Scott, Guadalupe Ortiz, Amanda Biviano, Derrasia Horn, Steven Horn and Amanda Melvin.
High school orientation is from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Floyd County High School. Busses will leave from Indian Valley, Willis and Check elementary schools at about 12:30 p.m., and return around 3:30 p.m.