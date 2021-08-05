New faces in Floyd schools for 2021-2022

FLOYD — About 45 individuals dedicated to education will join the Floyd County Public Schools team for the 2021-2022 school year that kicks off next week on Aug. 11, including two new elementary school principals and four new bus drivers.

Superintendent John Wheeler, who is entering his fourth year at the helm of Floyd public schools, said this week preparations for students’ full-time return to the classroom are in full swing, a welcome return to routine after last year’s altered start due to the pandemic.

As FCPS continues to focus on its six-year plan, Wheeler explained, its “growth is physically evident as construction on the Collaboration and Career Development Center progresses on the high school campus, and we will open schools with air conditioning in all of our classrooms.”

“There are still several unknowns with the pandemic,” Wheeler said, “but we are fortunate to have a supportive community to help our staff safely engage our students in learning.”

He added FCPS is “very fortunate to be in a health district that it can rely on throughout the school year for guidance.”