Cox selected to be interim Supervisor

In its third meeting this month, Floyd County Supervisors Thursday afternoon elected Locust Grove Realtor Levi Cox to be the board’s interim representative from the district, replacing Lauren Yoder, who resigned earlier in the week.

The 3-1 vote to name Cox came after nearly four hours of closed session on Dec. 16 for the board to interview eight candidates for the office that Cox will hold until the next general election in Virginia.

The sole dissenting vote came from colleague Realtor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch, who represents the Locust Grove District and offered no specifics about why she chose to oppose his selection.

Cox, a former police officer in the New River Valley, joined United Country Real Estate Blue Ridge Land and Auction in 2015 and raises and trains Tennessee Walking Horses on the farm he owns with wife Sabrina. They have two children.

Cox grew up in Indian Valley. But relocated to the Locust Grove district after marriage.

Supervisor Chairman Joe Turman said after the selection of Cox that the board interviews eight “qualified potential supervisors” and praised all of them for their ‘interest in serving the county.”