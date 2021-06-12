The Little River Poetry Festival returns for sixth year

After rain lowered attendance for the Little River Poetry Festival in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic inhibited a good turnout in 2020, the weather was perfect for the sixth annual three-day festival June 4-6.

Attendance and participation were high. One poet drove to Floyd from Norfolk after seeing a poster for the festival in a café. Another read about the LRPF in the Floyd Virginia Magazine. Poet Don MacKeller, who attended the first three festivals before moving from Suffolk to Santa Fe, rode his motorcycle 1,800 miles cross-country to reunite with the LRPF community.

There were many returning poets, a strong contingency of young poets, members of the Poetry Society of Virginia, and poetry books and chapbooks for sale. There was a “Cowboy Novelist” in attendance, a local reader who shared a gospel poem and a young girl who recited an Edgar Allen Poe poem.

Poet Eva Poggi spoke of volunteering for a prison project and read a poem in Spanish and English that an incarcerated young man had written for her. Another poet, who works as a speech therapist, signed her poem as she read.

Readings, open mics and workshops were broken up with home-cooked meals on site, guided yoga, door prizes and nature adventures. About 20 attendees kayaked down the Little River in On the Water kayaks on Saturday.