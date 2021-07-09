Mobile Library hits the streets

FLOYD — The Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library’s Mobile Library is equipped with a number of regular library offerings including children’s books, Wi-Fi, wireless printing and others, with a Summer Schedule that includes stops at the Copper Hill Post Office, Willis Village Mart and the Pilot Post Office, as well as Floyd’s EcoVillage and Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The bookmobile hit the streets June 22, and it will visit 24 locations throughout Montgomery and Floyd on a three-week cycle until September, according to the regional library’s website, which also notes the Mobile Library only accepts credits cards as payment for applicable services (no cash).

The Mobile Library will be at the following Floyd County locations on the following dates:

Check

Check Post Office, July 7 and 28, and Aug. 18 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Copper Hill

Copper Hill Post Office, July 22, Aug. 12 and Sept. 2 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Floyd

Plenty!, July 27 and Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. until noon