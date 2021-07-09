Mobile Library hits the streets

FLOYD — The Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library’s Mobile Library is equipped with a number of regular library offerings including children’s books, Wi-Fi, wireless printing and others, with a Summer Schedule that includes stops at the Copper Hill Post Office, Willis Village Mart and the Pilot Post Office, as well as Floyd’s EcoVillage and Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The bookmobile hit the streets June 22, and it will visit 24 locations throughout Montgomery and Floyd on a three-week cycle until September, according to the regional library’s website, which also notes the Mobile Library only accepts credits cards as payment for applicable services (no cash).
The Mobile Library will be at the following Floyd County locations on the following dates:
Check
Check Post Office, July 7 and 28, and Aug. 18 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Copper Hill
Copper Hill Post Office, July 22, Aug. 12 and Sept. 2 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Floyd
Plenty!, July 27 and Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. until noon
EcoVillage, July 27 and Aug. 17 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, July 28 and Aug. 18 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Indian Valley
Indian Valley Elementary, July 23, Aug. 13 and Sept. 3 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Pilot
Pilot Post Office, July 22, Aug. 12 and Sept. 2 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Willis
Willis Village Mart, July 23, Aug. 13 and Sept. 3 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
To learn more about the Mobile Library and its offerings, as well as its Summer Schedule for Montgomery County, visit www.mfrl.org/hours.php?branch=v.