 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mobile Library hits the streets
0 comments

Mobile Library hits the streets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLOYD — The Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library’s Mobile Library is equipped with a number of regular library offerings including children’s books, Wi-Fi, wireless printing and others, with a Summer Schedule that includes stops at the Copper Hill Post Office, Willis Village Mart and the Pilot Post Office, as well as Floyd’s EcoVillage and Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The bookmobile hit the streets June 22, and it will visit 24 locations throughout Montgomery and Floyd on a three-week cycle until September, according to the regional library’s website, which also notes the Mobile Library only accepts credits cards as payment for applicable services (no cash).

The Mobile Library will be at the following Floyd County locations on the following dates:

Check

Check Post Office, July 7 and 28, and Aug. 18 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Copper Hill

Copper Hill Post Office, July 22, Aug. 12 and Sept. 2 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Floyd

Plenty!, July 27 and Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. until noon

EcoVillage, July 27 and Aug. 17 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, July 28 and Aug. 18 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Indian Valley

Indian Valley Elementary, July 23, Aug. 13 and Sept. 3 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Pilot

Pilot Post Office, July 22, Aug. 12 and Sept. 2 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Willis

Willis Village Mart, July 23, Aug. 13 and Sept. 3 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Mobile Library and its offerings, as well as its Summer Schedule for Montgomery County, visit www.mfrl.org/hours.php?branch=v.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics