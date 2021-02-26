Floyd dog suffers fractured neck

A 3-year-old Floyd dog named JuJu is suffering from a fractured neck as a result of playing with a much larger dog, according to JuJu’s owner, Phillip Lafon. Lafon shares JuJu updates on his social media page and has established a GoFundMePage, following the advice of a veterinarian and friends.

“I have had him since he was eight months old,” Lafon said. “He is originally from Northern Virginia, and he came to visit and play with my dog, River, for a couple of weekends. (When) I made a video of him running in the creek, his owner decided he should be a country dog.”

The GoFundMe page launched on Feb. 8 and was updated as recently as Feb. 16, and it includes details of JuJu’s first steps after the accident and his need for pain management. There are also several photos of his progress. The platform as of Feb. 22 has raised $475 from 11 donors.

“JuJu ‘s recovery is difficult at best, and there is no guarantee of recovery. The treatment is to assess if surgically pinning his fractured neck is an option, but it is unknown if it will change his chance for recovery,” Lafon said on Feb. 19. “He has recently attempted to walk but can’t balance himself without assistance.”