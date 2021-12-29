Local volunteer receives Enduring Service Award

The National Park Service announced the 2021 Volunteer Enduring Service Award recipient to be Carroll County resident Libby Wilcox on Dec. 17, honoring her exemplary contributions to the Rocky Knob Area during its first Virtual Volunteer Celebration Event.

As the Lead Volunteer in the park’s Rocky Knob area, BRP explained in a release, Wilcox facilitates the work of numerous dedicated volunteers who support a wide range of areas including campground, picnic area, trail and roadside maintenance and visitor service.

“Through her many years of service, Libby has built and incredible team of volunteers to support park operations and enhance the visitor experience in a 50-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia,” the nonprofit continued.

“We are so grateful for the many, dedicated volunteers who give their time volunteering with the National Park Service,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Those who choose to share their time and talents alongside us have a lasting impact on the park and its visitors.”