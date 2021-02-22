Paper & Ink opens studio shop

In his studio, Brown further explained the marbling process.

“When you apply the paint, it hits the water and spreads. The second application pushes the first one and there’s a cascading effect,” he said.

A mordant solution is applied to the paper or silk before it set in the water bath that liquid acrylic paints have been added to. Sometimes a comb is used to move the paint.

Brown gives credit to Floyd’s Community and Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin for help in navigating his fledgling business. He attended a free C4 class on business planning and marketing (on Zoom this year) that Martin heads up.

“I owe Lydeana and the C4 a lot in helping to refine my business image,” Brown said.

How has the pandemic played into Brown’s retail business? “It’s slowed me down but has also given me more time to do research and development,” Brown said, noting that some of his research came from watching instructional videos on the Internet.

He also had time to work out the kinks in the marbleizing process, related to place and climate, humidity and temperature. He discovered that marbleizing didn’t take well with Floyd’s hard water so switched to using distilled water.