Abrupt end to Buffs’ winning streak

The four-game hot streak of Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes varsity football team came to a sudden, painful end Friday night on the artificial turf of the Glenvar Highlanders with more than one missed opportunity leading to a shutout of the Buffs. The Buffaloes went down 54-0.

The trouble began about halfway through the first quarter Oct. 8 when the Highlanders stuffed a Buffaloes try at a first down on a fourth-and-one play. Glenvar took the ball into the red zone with a 17-yard pass play and polished it off with a nine-yard reverse that put the Highlanders up 6-0.

Then a punt by the Buffaloes brought a 40-yard back into the red zone and another score in just three more lays. Glenvar 14-0 over Floyd. Then a 41-yard pass play brought a third touchdown, and the Highlanders intercepted a pass and returned it to the one-yard line of Floyd. Two more plays earned the team a fourth touchdown.

Glenvar was not finished, adding a 59-yard pass play and score, a four-yard run after the Highlanders returned another Floyd punt 50 yards.

Score at halftime: Glenvar 40, Floyd 0.

Because the spread was more than 35 points, officials ordered the clocks to keep running with no timeouts for missed passes etc.