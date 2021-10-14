Abrupt end to Buffs’ winning streak

The four-game hot streak of Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes varsity football team came to a sudden, painful end Friday night on the artificial turf of the Glenvar Highlanders with more than one missed opportunity leading to a shutout of the Buffs. The Buffaloes went down 54-0.
The trouble began about halfway through the first quarter Oct. 8 when the Highlanders stuffed a Buffaloes try at a first down on a fourth-and-one play. Glenvar took the ball into the red zone with a 17-yard pass play and polished it off with a nine-yard reverse that put the Highlanders up 6-0.
Then a punt by the Buffaloes brought a 40-yard back into the red zone and another score in just three more lays. Glenvar 14-0 over Floyd. Then a 41-yard pass play brought a third touchdown, and the Highlanders intercepted a pass and returned it to the one-yard line of Floyd. Two more plays earned the team a fourth touchdown.
Glenvar was not finished, adding a 59-yard pass play and score, a four-yard run after the Highlanders returned another Floyd punt 50 yards.
Score at halftime: Glenvar 40, Floyd 0.
Because the spread was more than 35 points, officials ordered the clocks to keep running with no timeouts for missed passes etc.
The added two more touchdowns in the third quarter, bringing their total to eight for the night, including five in the second. It was the second straight shutdown of an opponent by Glenvar and the second suffered by Floyd, which lost in the first game of the season before winning the next four.
Coach Winfred Beale called the game “a full-fledged meltdown” and added that the Buffaloes “wasn’t the same team that played the first five games. We just imploded.”
Buffaloes quarterback Kaleb Fenton’s pinpoint passing was replaced Friday night with overthrows and some into the dirt. He threw eight passes with one completion and one interception and had seven runs for minus three yards. His one pass was for a first down in the first quarter, but he had to punt three plays after that. Rylan Swortzel was zero for two during his time ats QB.
In rushing, Emery Chaffin was 5-8, Rylan Swortzel 5-5, Nathan Saltus 4-3, Seth Dunbar 1-3, Lathom Barbieri 3-2, Laquon Thompson 3-2, Mason Deskins 1-(minus 2), Kaleb Fenton 7-(minus-3).
Receiving stats: Kaiden Swortzel 1-13.
The Buffs face James River at home Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.