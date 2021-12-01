16 Hands bids adieu to 'forever grateful' artist

Copus states that he will still be involved in the annual tours as a guest artist and as schedules allow. This past weekend, his last as a 16 Hands member, he showed at Sarah McCarthy’s pottery studio on Fairview Church Road.

McCarthy, whose functional work has been described by customers as joyful and whimsical, came from Tennessee to Floyd County 21 years ago and has been creating pottery for the past 15 years.

She started out working at the Floyd Center for the Arts (formerly the Jacksonville Center), using their equipment, and running a pottery business incubator there. “I don’t know if I’d be doing this today if I didn’t have that support,” she said.

"I love connecting with people and am so grateful for their support,” McCarthy said, noting the importance of people meeting the maker, seeing where they live and where they make art. “This interaction of knowing the maker is huge. We’re losing that a bit in our culture today,” she added.

Traffic was brisk in McCarthy’s studio during the three-day weekend tour Nov. 26-28. There were warm welcomes, art talk, brownies made by her husband, and customers turning over McCarthy’s pots to read the inspirational messages inscribed in them by McCarthy, like this one by John Muir: “And into the forest I go to lose my mind and find my soul.”

“We’re going to miss Josh,” McCarthy acknowledged, while also noting that change is a constant part of life.