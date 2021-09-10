Buffalo Cross Country teams place second, third at meet

The Floyd County Buffalo cross country teams had a good showing at the Becky Self Invitational hosted by Patrick Henry at the Virginia Tech Agriculture Farm in Glade Spring Saturday, Sept. 4.
Twenty six schools from Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee competed in varsity, junior varsity and middle school races.
The Floyd County boys' team finished third. Miles Baldwin had the best finish, placing seventh.
Floyd boys:
7. Miles Baldwin (18:06)
14. Garrett Weaver (19:04)
19. Eion McPeak (20:05)
21. Isaac Pastrana (20:14)
29. Hunter Schroeder (20:47)
30. Andrew Martin (20:53)
58. Noah Zantow (25:39)
In the varsity girls' race, Zoe Belshan finished third, and the Floyd girls finished second overall.
Floyd girls:
3. Zoe Belshan (20:46)
7. Nicole Howell (22:43)
27. Grace Marrone (25:59)
30. Emily Cox (26:12)
36. Isabella Landon (27:26)
41. Emma Willie (27:42)
The middle school girls' team didn't have enough runners for a team score but had an excellent showing individually. Leah Altizer was first at 12:34, and Abby Allen was third at 13:44.
For the middle school boys, Drew Keith was 20th (14:02), Graham Weaver was 29th (15:10), and Matthew Anang was 34th (15:25).
For the JV boys, Ryan Willie was third (21:29), Chase Keith was seventh (25:14) and Jackson Ruble was eighth (26:28).