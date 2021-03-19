Council to meet with groups requesting funds; Park events approved

Whitaker requested that each of the organizations requesting money from the town be scheduled to appear to answer questions from the council regarding the funding amount and the health of their business. Patton agreed, saying he’d like to know how each of the groups are doing during the pandemic.

Mayor Will Griffin asked the others if the funding was going to be contingent on the groups’ attendance at a scheduled council meeting. “I don’t think it’s too much to ask that if you’re asking for money from us, you come and let us know what’s going on,” he said.

A formal letter will be sent from the Town of Floyd directly to groups requested by the council.

The finalized FY 2021-2022 budget is estimated to be passed during one of the two town council meetings in June.

A proclamation for the town of Floyd to observe Multiple Sclerosis Education and Awareness Month was unanimously passed and signed by Griffin. Cox said that the council approved the same proclamation last year.