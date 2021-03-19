Council to meet with groups requesting funds; Park events approved

The second Floyd Town Council meeting of the month, held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the W. Skip Bishop Town Hall building on Wilson Street, was dominated by a budget report after the council voted to approve an application for a summer event at Warren G. Lineberry Park.
No public comments were submitted to be shared.
The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library was unanimously approved to use Lineberry Park for a children’s event for the library’s summer reading program with The Bubble Brigade and Professor Whizzpop. In its application, the library states that the intended event will draw an estimated 150 participants, and it will be held in June and free to the public.
Councilman Chris Bond amended the application to include tax exemptions for nonprofits applying to use the park, which waives the water and electric fee, as well as the damage deposit for eligible groups.
Councilman David Whitaker moved to approve the application as amended, and Vice Mayor Patton seconded the motion.
A last-minute park use application was also unanimously approved for Webelos Scout Troop 19 to host an event in Lineberry Park on Saturday, March 20. Town Manager Kayla Cox said that all of the documentation was provided to her, and the purpose of the event is to “welcome new Webelos into the troop.”
In the next business matter on Thursday, Cox provided council members with a summary of the town’s finances, stating that “revenues appear low for this point of the fiscal year, however, this is anticipated each year” and some revenues will increase as taxes, especially from lodging, are collected. According to a March 12 memo from Cox to the council, which was included in the meeting packet, town revenues are 50.7 percent and expenses are 63.7 percent of the adopted budget (“as of month-end February 2021”).
Lodging tax revenues are down 61.85 percent from fiscal year 2020-2021, and the Meals tax, the “largest revenue generator for the town,” is down by 6.5 percent.
“It looks like we’re running behind on revenues, but we’ll catch up quickly (once taxes are collected) typically in May,” Cox said, adding that the deadline is in June. She also brought to the attention of the council the need to have the arms on the town’s newest garbage truck fit to lift and empty some of the older dumpsters in the town.
The council gave Cox the go-ahead to advertise the need and accept bids for the $3,400 alteration to the truck. Council members voted unanimously on the matter.
Cox then presented a draft version of Floyd’s FY 2021-222 budget expenses composed by herself and Town Clerk Katie Holifield. It included a breakdown of what each nonprofit is requesting from the town for the next year, many involving matching grants.
Whitaker requested that each of the organizations requesting money from the town be scheduled to appear to answer questions from the council regarding the funding amount and the health of their business. Patton agreed, saying he’d like to know how each of the groups are doing during the pandemic.
Mayor Will Griffin asked the others if the funding was going to be contingent on the groups’ attendance at a scheduled council meeting. “I don’t think it’s too much to ask that if you’re asking for money from us, you come and let us know what’s going on,” he said.
A formal letter will be sent from the Town of Floyd directly to groups requested by the council.
The finalized FY 2021-2022 budget is estimated to be passed during one of the two town council meetings in June.
A proclamation for the town of Floyd to observe Multiple Sclerosis Education and Awareness Month was unanimously passed and signed by Griffin. Cox said that the council approved the same proclamation last year.
At the end of the night, Griffin told the council that the Town of Floyd is expecting to receive about $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan, but guidance about how to obtain them and what they can be used for isn’t yet clear. Cox said that the funds will come in two increments: one relatively soon and one later on.
Councilman Bruce Turner and Patton discussed with the other members some obstacles facing the Tourism Development Committee, of which they are both members. Necessary alterations to the memorandum that the group functions under must be completed by the end of June, Patton explained, or the group basically dissolves.
While the council has no ability to act on the matter, Patton felt the need to share “in the interest of sharing information” between governmental bodies.
The meeting adjourned shortly thereafter, lasting just more than an hour. The next Floyd Town Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 1.