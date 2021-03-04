Child dies of COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health announced the death of a child, age 0-9, on March 4, which was caused by complications of a chronic health condition and COVID-19. The VDH states that this is the first reported death within the state of a child younger than 10 years old with COVID-19.

The death occurred in the Central Virginia Region, and no further information will be released about the child “to protect privacy.”

During the past year, more than 250 children have died with the COVID-19 virus, according to State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, who said, “Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child.”

Learn more about state COVID-19 data at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.