Supervisors face tough decisions about waste disposal

One current Floyd County Supervisor remembers being told by Virginia’s environmental officers in 1993 that monitoring of the closed landfill would end in 20 years. Now, almost 30 years later, he says he is not sure he will live to send the end of continual monitoring and changes in regulation.

“I don’t know if I will live long enough to see it close,” Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe told Billy Newcomb of Draper Arden Associates, the environmental consultants dealing with the latest round of actions from the Commonwealth. “We didn’t know what we had in the groundwater. “

Newcomb told the board at its meeting on Sept. 28 that dealing with changing actions required by Virginia is “an evolving process.” State limits, he said, can deal with a one-in-a million chance of cancer for someone drinking 32 ounces of water for 90 years.

Some of the now-required action revolves around cobalt in the county’s groundwater. Other materials that caused concern, such as chromium, were issues 20 years ago but no longer are considered problems.

Newcomb told the board that iron in the water is high in old foundations in both Floyd and Franklin counties, and the state rejected a proposed program from Draper Arden. When Newcomb said “they want you to remove the iron,” it brought a laugh from the supervisors.