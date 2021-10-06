Supervisors face tough decisions about waste disposal

One current Floyd County Supervisor remembers being told by Virginia’s environmental officers in 1993 that monitoring of the closed landfill would end in 20 years. Now, almost 30 years later, he says he is not sure he will live to send the end of continual monitoring and changes in regulation.
“I don’t know if I will live long enough to see it close,” Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe told Billy Newcomb of Draper Arden Associates, the environmental consultants dealing with the latest round of actions from the Commonwealth. “We didn’t know what we had in the groundwater. “
Newcomb told the board at its meeting on Sept. 28 that dealing with changing actions required by Virginia is “an evolving process.” State limits, he said, can deal with a one-in-a million chance of cancer for someone drinking 32 ounces of water for 90 years.
Some of the now-required action revolves around cobalt in the county’s groundwater. Other materials that caused concern, such as chromium, were issues 20 years ago but no longer are considered problems.
Newcomb told the board that iron in the water is high in old foundations in both Floyd and Franklin counties, and the state rejected a proposed program from Draper Arden. When Newcomb said “they want you to remove the iron,” it brought a laugh from the supervisors.
Newcomb said new wells may be needed for monitoring and the county needs to tap off an older terracotta pipe that runs under the old landfill site.
“Looks like a real ‘catch-22,’” said Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch.
“It’s a roll of the dice,” said Boothe.
Newcomb said some of the actions needed are “down the road, but we don’t have to worry about it right now.” He told the board Draper Alden is continuing the work with the Commonwealth, and he will report back to the board when he has more news.
“We will hear more about this over the next six months,” he said. “We are a lot better off than we were 20 years ago or 10 years ago. We will be back in couple of months and will try to get beyond this.”
Dealing with the landfill was not the only waste issue facing the board. Green box problems were also discussed, including a continuing issue with bears and a buildup of trash of litter at the box sites.
County Administrator Linda Millsaps said the county is looking to a grant to try and help deal the issue, adding that corrective actions could need “potentially a great deal of money.”
“I’m the eternal optimist,” said DeVito Kuchenbuch, adding that nobody wants to return to the days when residents just found a spot to dump their trash off the side of roads.
Board Chairman Joe Turman said most residents of Floyd County now “are used to using” Green Boxes.
The problem of bears is a growing problem, Boothe said. “One of these days, somebody is going to be attacked. It’s not ‘if’ but ‘when’.”
Millsaps said she will bring suggestions back to the board.
In another matter, the board declined to approve a $3,577.98 carryover funding request from the New River Health District office in Floyd after Locust Grove Supervisor Lauren Yoder wanted to know if the request is slated for use for raises and said the board needed more information.
“I want more of an explanation on low revenue” of the office, DeVito Kuchenbuch said.
The motion to not fund this request passed unanimously Tuesday night.
In other action at the board meeting:
Jane Cundiff, representing Partnership for Floyd, invited board members and others in the audience to help in a clean-up of Dodd Creek, and she thanked Millsaps for helping obtain a grant to help with work on the trail.
The board approved acceptance of the latest federal American Rescue Plan application and approval of a grant that will be used to help with improvements to the Public Service Authority water and sewer system and other programs.
In an hour-long closed door executive session, the board discussed potential replacements for county Assistant Administrator Cindy Ryan, who is retiring.