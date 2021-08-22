Community plays key role in fire station fundraiser

The 22nd annual Gospel Sing to benefit Floyd Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 was Aug. 15 at the firehouse in Willis, offering several homemade baked goods and its traditional quilt for auction in addition to community fellowship and music.

Willis resident Uldine Duncan makes and donates a quilt each year to benefit the fire station, and this year’s quilt was auctioned for $1,005 to Julie Weeks of Floyd, Fire Chief Tony Weddle said this week.

“Thanks to each fireman and their families, the local community, to those in attendance, the gospel groups who performed, organizer Ann Boyd, MC Roy Turpin, local businesses who provided donations and the many others who supported this very successful fund raising event,” Weddle said Aug. 16.

Edible offerings came in the form of hotdogs, hamburgers, barbecue, cakes, pies and drinks, and Rev. Roy Turpin served as master of ceremonies and the auctioneer. Music was provided by the Matthew Cox Family, the Hylton Family, the Comptons, the Hamm Brothers and the Slaughter Sisters.

Refreshments were manned by members of the Willis Fire Station family.