NRCA provides home repair application assistance
  • Updated
NRCA logo

New River Community Action offers assistance to Floyd County residents who wish to apply for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Section 504 Home Repair Program. This program provides loans to low-income homeowners to repair improve or modernize their homes, and grants to low-income homeowners age 62 and older to address health and safety hazards.

To be eligible for the program, the resident must both own and occupy their home. Family income must be below 50 percent of the area median income (for example, below $24,650 annually for a family of two).

The maximum loan amount is $20,000 and the maximum grant amount is $7,500. For homeowners age 62 and older, loans and grants can be combined for up to $27,500 in assistance.

To learn more about the program or to make an appointment, contact Teresa Moses, NRCA Floyd Community Services Worker/Housing Counselor, at (540) 745-2102.

Tags

