Supervisors extend deadline EMS system bids, Draft Board letters

A preliminary circulation of requests on Floyd County’s new multi-million dollar digital radio system for law enforcement and emergency medical services has brought interest from six entities, County Administrator Linda Millsaps told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night at its second regular meeting of August.
At least one is requesting a one-month delay in the Oct. 11 deadline for submission of bids, Millsaps, a delay that most supervisors appear hesitant to meet.
“We expected this to happen,” said Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman, a deputy sheriff. “It may be to our advantage to extend it some. I’m agreeable with two weeks.”
Lauren Yoder of Locust Grove said, “I appreciate someone asking for enough time to do it right.” Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch of Little River wondered about the depth of interest by the companies. “I don’t think it matters,” Boothe said.
Millsaps said county attorney Steve Durbin told her the radio system is “one of the most complex requests for proposals he has ever seen. The proposed $3.5 million system would replace the county’s outdated two-way radio operation that has “dead spots” in coverage and is considered so obsolete that finding replacement parts and repairs are becoming more difficult.
Some noted that extending the deadline a month would have it arrive on November in a Thanksgiving month when the board only meets once for that month. Coleman noted that “we may have to have a special-called meeting for additional financing.”
Boothe asked, “Why don’t we try two weeks?” Millsaps asked the board to authorize her and staff to contact the vendors and offer a two-week delay. Yoder offered a motion to approve that and it passed unanimously.
Money and law enforcement also came up during the board’s public comment session when several residents asked why salaries for sheriff’s deputies and other staff members like dispatchers are not high enough to keep from losing them to other departments or other employers like Wal-Mart or even fast-food residents.
Bob Smith of Indian Valley said Sheriff Brian Craig is having a “devil of a time getting deputies” and then loses them to other departments that pay better.
David Whittaker of Courthouse, who is also a town councilman, said they are “elected to support the Constitution and ensure domestic tranquility.”
“None of these objectives can be made without effective law enforcement,” Whittaker said. “We’re allowing jurisdictions to siphon off law our law enforcement.”
Kellean Gale of Indian Valley said she can make $50,000 a year managing an Applebee’s restaurant or $40,000 as an assistant manager.
“Law enforcement should be better paid,” she said.
In another subject, Michael Gale of Indian Valley told the board that the deadline for submitting applications to the Selective Service Board in Floyd County was way too short, noting a mail notice seeking such applications arrived on a Monday with a deadline of Friday.
Just before the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, the supervisors agreed and extended the deadline for two weeks.
In a presentation before the board, Economic Developer Lydeana Martin updated the growth of operations at the county Commerce Department, noting that the Innovation Center has turned storage space into more areas for use by businesses.
Martin said they hoped the center would have as many as 35 full time employees when filled and that, she said, is exactly what they have.
“We also have parking for 40, so we still have enough room,” she told the board.
Tindergrass Farms, she said, now has 10 fulltime employees, more than double since the start and is spending more than $100,000 on renovations, Anne Vaughan Designs now has 10 full-time equivalents, and Henry’s has seven full time and four part-time employees.
She said a public groundbreaking is coming soon for the new Floyd County Growth Center, a multi-tenant facility with several sites.
In other business Tuesday:
- New Tourism Director Kathleen Legg introduced herself to the board and said she and the department is looking forward to working with the county;
- Millsaps noted the General Assembly had returned worker’s comp as an option to local government and noted she will be setting up a stronger approval process to using that instead of overtime in eligible positions;
- Supervisors approved a public hearing on Sept. 14, at the start of the board’s first regular meeting of the month, on American Rescue Plan Act grant applications and changes. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. at the county administration building.