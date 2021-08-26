Supervisors extend deadline EMS system bids, Draft Board letters

A preliminary circulation of requests on Floyd County’s new multi-million dollar digital radio system for law enforcement and emergency medical services has brought interest from six entities, County Administrator Linda Millsaps told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night at its second regular meeting of August.

At least one is requesting a one-month delay in the Oct. 11 deadline for submission of bids, Millsaps, a delay that most supervisors appear hesitant to meet.

“We expected this to happen,” said Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman, a deputy sheriff. “It may be to our advantage to extend it some. I’m agreeable with two weeks.”

Lauren Yoder of Locust Grove said, “I appreciate someone asking for enough time to do it right.” Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch of Little River wondered about the depth of interest by the companies. “I don’t think it matters,” Boothe said.

Millsaps said county attorney Steve Durbin told her the radio system is “one of the most complex requests for proposals he has ever seen. The proposed $3.5 million system would replace the county’s outdated two-way radio operation that has “dead spots” in coverage and is considered so obsolete that finding replacement parts and repairs are becoming more difficult.