Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat, Mr. Otto, a delightful, friendly guy who loves attention. He showed up as a stray in rural Floyd County during the winter, and the person who found him cared for him and wanted to keep him, but her other cats were not as accepting.
Otto is healthy, neutered, vaccinated and tested negative for FELV/FIV. Applications can be found online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.
For more information, leave a message at (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.