Floyd Tourism restructured by town, county

Another final detail of the agreement discussed May 20 was which group would be the fiscal agent for the tourism department. Griffin told other council members he “got the feeling that a couple of members of the Board (of Supervisors) wanted the town to take on the role.”

Under the 2012 agreement, the Floyd Chamber of Commerce is the fiscal agent, which is responsible for handling the finances of the tourism department, including signing paychecks and formally requesting grant funding.

Cox said, during restructuring, the agreement was refined to make employment and fiscal responsibilities related to the tourism department more similar to local government practices. The Chamber will continue to have a member on the TDC but will no longer be the fiscal agent as of July 1.

Patton adamantly opposed the town becoming the fiscal agent “in the best interest of the town,” adding the role could stretch Cox too thin, given her other responsibilities.

Turner proposed that the town and county trade fiscal responsibility “every few years,” but Cox said that would complicate things, as employee records would have to be transferred with every trade as well.

Griffin pointed out that Cox, who would be most impacted by the decision, seemed comfortable with the idea.