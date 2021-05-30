Floyd Tourism restructured by town, county

FLOYD — The Board of Supervisors and Town Council are in the process of finalizing an updated Tourism Program Agreement to clarify language from the 2012 agreement, which is set to expire June 30. To prevent a lapse in the agreement, both bodies hope to have the agreement approved at their first meetings in June.
First conceptualized in the 2010 Floyd Tourism Strategic Plan, the creation of both the Tourism and Marketing Services Agreement and the Floyd County Tourism Development Council passed unanimously in August 2012. The TDC is a group of individuals from the town, county and chamber who meet regularly to discuss and improve Floyd’s appeal to visitors, near and far.
The Floyd Tourism Department, with oversight from the TDC, benefits the town and county in a number of ways, including hosting events, launching initiatives, and advertising the businesses and sights of Floyd County. The Visit Floyd Virginia tourism website is also maintained by the Tourism Director, the only full-time employee in the department, and the department sponsors events like Small Town Summer and FloydFest.
A number of issues arise when it comes to updating the tourism department’s operating agreement, including “defining details” such as which group the Tourism Director is an employee of, Vice Mayor Mike Patton said in a March town council meeting. Patton, a long-time member of the TDC, noted that there was nothing the town, alone, could do about the situation, but said he wanted council members to be aware of it early.
Bruce Turner, town councilman and a member of the TDC board since its first operating year in 2013, added in the same March meeting, “the current agreement is not conducive to how things are being handled.”
The restructuring of the agreement was largely handled during the past three months by the TDC, County Administrator Linda Millsaps and Town Manager Kayla Cox, who would then update the groups they work with on the changes agreed upon. Tourism director for the past eight years Pat Sharkey also provided input for the new agreement, Cox said.
The 2021 draft tourism agreement states it will last for two years before it needs to be re-examined and altered, or extended. Millsaps and Cox will provide day-to-day guidance for the tourism director and issue guidance for following the Annual Work Plan.
One of the last details to be added to the new agreement was termination language, similar to what’s included in the town/Floyd County Sheriff’s Office service agreement. The language states that at any time one entity or the other (town or county) can terminate the agreement with a written notice, which has to be submitted for a period of time before the termination takes effect.
The addition of the termination clause is standard in a partnership agreement like this, Mayor Will Griffin noted, with Town Attorney Jim Shortt adding that there’s also a termination clause in the Meals Tax agreement between the county and town.
Another final detail of the agreement discussed May 20 was which group would be the fiscal agent for the tourism department. Griffin told other council members he “got the feeling that a couple of members of the Board (of Supervisors) wanted the town to take on the role.”
Under the 2012 agreement, the Floyd Chamber of Commerce is the fiscal agent, which is responsible for handling the finances of the tourism department, including signing paychecks and formally requesting grant funding.
Cox said, during restructuring, the agreement was refined to make employment and fiscal responsibilities related to the tourism department more similar to local government practices. The Chamber will continue to have a member on the TDC but will no longer be the fiscal agent as of July 1.
Patton adamantly opposed the town becoming the fiscal agent “in the best interest of the town,” adding the role could stretch Cox too thin, given her other responsibilities.
Turner proposed that the town and county trade fiscal responsibility “every few years,” but Cox said that would complicate things, as employee records would have to be transferred with every trade as well.
Griffin pointed out that Cox, who would be most impacted by the decision, seemed comfortable with the idea.
Cox said she’s confident in her ability to take on being the fiscal agent, and Griffin reminded her to bring any issues to the council if she does feel overwhelmed so that they can “work on a solution.”
Patton made a motion that the town not take on the fiscal agent responsibility in the updated tourism department agreement, and the motion died on the floor.
Turner made a motion that the town volunteer as the fiscal agent in the agreement, which passed 4-1 with Patton saying no.
The agreement states that the Board of Supervisors and Town Council will allot $40,000 each to tourism department operations, salaries and initiatives during FY21-22. The new agreement, if approved June 3 and June 8 by Town Council and Supervisors, respectively, will go into effect July 1.