Council seeks solutions for road deterioration

With a fresh determination to address some ongoing road and related safety hazards within town limits, Floyd’s Vice Mayor Mike Patton scheduled quarterly meetings with VDOT's David Clarke to begin in January during the Sept. 16 Town Council meeting.
A number of projects were discussed last Thursday evening, including new crosswalks on east Main Street, additional signage around downtown and bringing some town roads up to VDOT standards so the state department can assume responsibility for their upkeep.
Patton listed five streets in particular he’d like to see taken over by VDOT — Rick Lewis Way, Pine Street, Akers Avenue and Old Hensley — and tasked Clarke with assessing the amount of repair each would need to comply with VDOT standards.
Clarke, who regularly attends Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings, said VDOT would start working on those checklists.
In a separate matter, Patton questioned Clarke on VDOT’s “waiting” to re-pave Oxford Street until both the sidewalk project was finished and Middle Mile Infrastructure, a Facebook subsidiary, finished laying fiber on the opposite side of the road in 2020.
The road was not paved initially because MMI’s fiber laying could have caused damage to new pavement, and in discussion with VDOT, it was “alluded to” that the state department would handle repaving Oxford Street after both construction projects were completed, according to meeting minutes and Sept. 16 discussion.
However, no formal commitment was made, and Clarke explained Sept. 16 he was unable to give Council even a rough timeline since “it was the town’s project.”
“The construction would have to be done by Christiansburg residency crews,” not just anyone, which are in high demand across the region, Clarke noted.
Mayor Will Griffin echoed Patton’s frustration about Oxford’s condition, emphasizing the amount of time and taxpayers’ money that went to the sidewalk project, only for the road to fall behind on maintenance.
Clarke said he would follow up with Town Manager Kayla Cox on the town’s options and with more information.
The conversation then turned to the condition of the wall in front of Schoolhouse Fabrics, and who will be responsible “when it falls into Route 8,” with Patton emphasizing the wall’s inevitable collapse.
Clarke empathized with Patton’s remarks, but explained VDOT can’t do anything to the wall until there’s a “catastrophic failure.”
“We’d have to clean it up like any other slide,” he said. “We can’t do a lot of preventative work.”
Floyd County Supervisor Jerry Boothe, who is in regular contact with the state department regarding county-wide matters and has previously researched solutions for the wall in front of Schoolhouse Fabrics, explained to Floyd Town Council members Sept. 16, neither VDOT nor the owners of the building claim ownership of the retention wall that borders Route 8.
He said until it can be settled whose responsibility the wall is, through deed transfers and agreements, nothing can be done by anyone until it collapses.
Council members feel an obligation “to get something done,” or “at least educate people in the county and town about what’s going to happen if no one does anything,” Councilman Bruce Turner noted.
Boothe also answered questions Patton posed about “a street in no man’s land, behind CVS” that is technically outside of town limits and on private property, but is often used as a cut-through.
“It has literally fallen in — it’s a crater, and we’ve been told VDOT doesn’t have anything to do with it,” Patton said, noting its public use.
Boothe said that he has spoken with residents in that area and explained that VDOT will take over the road if residents living along it will bring it up to VDOT standards. The stalemate comes from some of the road’s residents not wanting to do that, he said.
Patton asked Boothe to send him all of the information he may need to work with the residents on that road “to get the repairs done.”
Boothe said he would and told Council he hopes it can find a solution he has missed.