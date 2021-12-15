Buffs stampede Cougars for first win of season; COVID-19 disrupting games

Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes basketball squad took control of a lopsided match against the Patrick County Cougars last week in an 88-53 wipeout in Alan Cantrell Gym.

Ashton Agnew led scoring with 25 points overall in the Dec. 8, including five three-pointers, with Kaiden Swortzel adding 18 along with Micah Underwood’s 16, and Dylan Bond’s 10 in double-digit point totals.

Gavin Herrington added seven points, A.J. Cantrell had five, Rylan Swortzel four and Sean Vickers two.

With a lead of more than 30 points in the fourth quarter, officials suspended timeouts and the clock ran down the final minutes and seconds without interruptions.

The Buffaloes led the Cougars 24-16 by the end of the first quarter, 64-25 at the half, and 70-44 going into the fourth and final period, where the winners’ 18 points doubled the nine of the losers.

The victory gave the Buffaloes its first win of the young season and a 1-2 record. A junior varsity match was cancelled by Patrick because of COVID-19 issues.

Floyd faces Lord Botetourt again this week at their court on Dec. 14.

For the Lady Buffaloes, a match against Lord Botetourt was scrubbed last Thursday, Dec. 9, because of COVID and rescheduled to next week. The Ladies are scheduled to play Martinsville at home Friday, Dec. 17, and a JV match postponed from last week against Magna Vista is set for Thursday, Dec. 16, at Floyd County High School.