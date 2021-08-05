New Executive Director, season of programing at June Bug Center

FLOYD — After three years and various live productions as the June Bug Center’s executive director, Emily Gruver made her exit from the role last month, surrendering leadership duties to Shannon Hardwicke after the final performances of The Little Mermaid Jr.
Gruver, a Floyd native and graduate of Floyd County High School, started a theatre-based teaching job in nearby Montgomery County this month, and will continue to be involved with the June Bug Center through the Board of Directors, Floyd Community Theatre Guild and the Musical Theatre for Teens program.
“I am constantly being inspired by the students at the JBC,” Gruver said. “Particularly with theatre, it is always incredible to watch a student grow in confidence and self-discovery. I have seen students go from not being able to read in front of a class to reciting monologues in front of 100 audience members.”
JBC offers children in Floyd County with age-appropriate opportunities in STEM, music, performing arts and other subjects, one of Gruver’s favorite things about the Center.
“The Center offers such a wide range of programming that is accessible to many different students in public and private schools, and students who are homeschooled,” Gruver explained. “What I think I enjoyed most about the classes was having a wide range of learners who brought different skills, creativity and personality to the JBC.”
Love for the assortment of offerings at JBC is shared by new Executive Director Shannon Hardwicke, who worked with Gruver and JBC Bookkeeper Loretta last month to take over the role.
“I’m so fortunate to have women like this helping me,” she said, further adding that she looks forward to becoming a part of the Floyd community after learning about JBC through research for after school programs for her daughter.
“My background is service through teaching and yoga instruction, so I am looking forward to just being of service to the community,” Hardwicke said at the end of July. “People have already been so nice to me — I am just really stoked to be working in Floyd.”
Hardwicke called Gruver a “superstar” and said she “will definitely be missed, (but) we are thrilled that she will still be involved with the Musical Theatre Program.”
Additional instructors and staff at the JBC this season includes Resa Mattson as Programming Coordinator, Elizabeth Shelor as Lead Violin Instructor, Paul Tremblett as Lead Computer Instructor and Valerie Moran as Acting Out! Instructor.
A fresh session of after school programs launch in September, split into two six-week semesters, from Sept. 13 to Oct. 12, and Nov. 1 to Dec. 6. These include Floyd JAMs, LEGO Club, Blue Ridge Strings, Computer Club, Acting Out!, Musical Theatre for Teens and Improv for Teens. Registration is open for these programs until the end of August.