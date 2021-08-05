New Executive Director, season of programing at June Bug Center

Love for the assortment of offerings at JBC is shared by new Executive Director Shannon Hardwicke, who worked with Gruver and JBC Bookkeeper Loretta last month to take over the role.

“I’m so fortunate to have women like this helping me,” she said, further adding that she looks forward to becoming a part of the Floyd community after learning about JBC through research for after school programs for her daughter.

“My background is service through teaching and yoga instruction, so I am looking forward to just being of service to the community,” Hardwicke said at the end of July. “People have already been so nice to me — I am just really stoked to be working in Floyd.”

Hardwicke called Gruver a “superstar” and said she “will definitely be missed, (but) we are thrilled that she will still be involved with the Musical Theatre Program.”

Additional instructors and staff at the JBC this season includes Resa Mattson as Programming Coordinator, Elizabeth Shelor as Lead Violin Instructor, Paul Tremblett as Lead Computer Instructor and Valerie Moran as Acting Out! Instructor.