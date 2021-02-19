VSP investigating fatal wreck

Virginia State Police Trooper S.M. Chaffin is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday, Feb. 19, at 3:45 a.m. on Route 221, eight-tenths of a mile south of Route 721 in Floyd County.

A 1997 Dodge Ram operated by Mark Andrew Proctor, 62, of Floyd was traveling south on Route 221 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and struck an embankment; overturning and ejecting the driver.

According to the VSP, Proctor was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.