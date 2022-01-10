Turner named Vice Mayor; Meeting time changed for 2022

Long-time councilman Bruce Turner was appointed by fellow Town Council members Thursday evening to serve as the town’s Vice Mayor for 2022 and 2023.

An appointment made every two years during Town Council’s reorganization meeting at the beginning of each calendar year, Turner was nominated by Councilman David Whitaker, and the motion was seconded by Councilman Mike Patton.

Patton held the title 2020-2021 and various other years of his time on Council, and Turner has also previously served as Vice Mayor, he said Friday.

Council members on Jan. 6 voted unanimously in favor of the appointment, with the exception of Councilman Chris Bond, who was absent from the meeting.

In other organizational matters, Whitaker suggested changing the Town Council meeting time for 2022 to encourage resident attendance, and “to give them time to get here before meeting time.”

Turner cited the county Board of Supervisors meeting schedule that includes one morning meeting and one evening meeting, and asked, “Why can’t we have one meeting at 5:30 p.m., and the second at 6:30 p.m., as a compromise?”