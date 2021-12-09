 Skip to main content
Angels Christmas Store season winding down, 2021 Holiday Shutdown approaches
There are four days left to visit the Angels in the Attic Christmas Store before it closes for the season, and items will be half off during the last open weekend Dec. 17-18.

Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the Angels Christmas Store offers holiday necessities (including tree toppers, ornaments, place settings, wreaths and trees) to the community at an affordable price beginning in November each year.

The last day for shopping at the store in 2021 is Saturday, Dec. 18, and store manager Frankie Turner noted Dec. 3 everything in the store will be half-off on Dec. 18.

“We’ve been having a fabulous year,” Turner said. “We appreciate all of the donations we’ve been getting, and it’s been great.”

Operated completely by volunteers, the store is located in the former Odd Fellows Lodge, next to the Buffalo Hemp Company at 710 E. Main St. in Floyd, across from the CVS Pharmacy.

Angels in the Attic states donations for the annual store can be dropped off throughout the year at the Angels Donation Center on Needmore Lane. Proceeds from Angels in the Attic are donated to Floyd charities to benefit those in need.

Find more information on Angels in the Attic and its mission at www.angelsintheattic.org.

Holiday shutdown begins Dec. 21

Angels in the Attic Store and Boutique on south Locust Street will close Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, 2022, to give volunteers a well-deserved annual break for the holiday season.

The Angels Donation Center and Furniture Store will follow suit Dec. 22 to Jan. 3, 2021, meaning items will not be accepted during that time. Volunteers will again be present to accept donations Jan. 4.

Visit the Angels Store and Boutique at 210 S. Locust St. in Floyd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Visit the Angels Furniture Store at 112 Needmore Lane from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Donate items at the Angels Donation Center, beside the Furniture Store on Needmore Lane, by Dec. 21 or hold donations until Jan. 4. Most donations can be placed inside the mini-barn storage building in the paved upper driveway at any time of day.

No donations should be dropped off during the 2021 holiday shutdown.

