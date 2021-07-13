Pets of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kittens Radford and Riga.

Radford and his sister Riga were born in May and raised by their mom along the Blue Ridge Parkway until June, when they were taken into foster care at the Floyd County Humane Society.

Radford is a handsome orange and white, male kitten around two months of age, and Riga is a tabby girl with beautiful markings. They love each other very much and would love to be adopted together, if possible.

Both kittens are healthy, have tested negative for FELV/FIV and have started their vaccines. They have become accustomed to plenty of human attention in their foster home.

Anyone interested in applying can find an application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms. Applications are the first step in adopting any pet from FCHS. Find out more by calling (540) 745-7207 and leaving a message for a volunteer to return the call, or emailing floydhumane@gmail.com.