Buffs take third at Kahila Big Red, home match tonight

The Buffalo Wrestling team placed third at the Kahila Big Red Invitational at Franklin County last week, with five individual athletes placing third or higher in their weight classes.

Davis Goff placed first in his weight class on Jan. 8, Gabe Anderson placed second, and Gus Chaffin, Josh Fletcher and Macgowan Whalberg each placed third. Carter Boothe and Saul Ortiz placed fourth.

Coach Steven Horn said the Jan. 8 match in Franklin is one of the best the team has had this season.

“Davis wrestled with a lot of heart, getting hurt in the championship and going on to win,” Horn explained, noting it was also Macgowen’s and Josh’s best tournament.

In 2A weight classes, Anderson is ranked seventh, Goff is ranked fourth and Boothe is ranked eighth.

The team will wrestle at home at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, with senior recognition at 5:45 p.m.